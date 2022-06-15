With KEXP, DJ Riz, and Larry Mizell, Revival Market at Central District’s new Midtown Square development joins Seattle’s celebration of Juneteenth
A REVIVAL: Juneteenth Pop-Up Market at the Central District’s new Midtown Square will be part of a weekend of events marking the federal holiday in the United States commemorating emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrating Black culture. Meanwhile, the City of Seattle will mark the holiday in a new way...www.capitolhillseattle.com
Comments / 0