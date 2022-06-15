With KEXP, DJ Riz, and Larry Mizell, Revival Market at Central District’s new Midtown Square development joins Seattle’s celebration of Juneteenth

Here are a few notes on street and sidewalk work around Capitol Hill:. This time they mean it on Melrose: Earlier this year, CHS reported on work finally ready to begin after years of community planning to give Melrose Ave a pedestrian and bike-friendly overhaul. Now that summer is nearly here and issues like the concrete workers strike have been addressed, construction really can begin on the Melrose Promenade vision. “We’re excited to start construction of the Melrose Promenade next week,” SDOT said in an update on the project sent last Friday. “Starting next week and continuing into the following weeks, we’ll be building new accessible curb ramps at E Roy St and repairing sections of the street and sidewalk on Melrose Ave between E Roy St and E Republican St.” SDOT said contractor crews were being planned to start from the north near E Roy and work south toward E Republican.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO