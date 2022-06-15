ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

With KEXP, DJ Riz, and Larry Mizell, Revival Market at Central District’s new Midtown Square development joins Seattle’s celebration of Juneteenth

By CHS
capitolhillseattle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA REVIVAL: Juneteenth Pop-Up Market at the Central District’s new Midtown Square will be part of a weekend of events marking the federal holiday in the United States commemorating emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrating Black culture. Meanwhile, the City of Seattle will mark the holiday in a new way...

www.capitolhillseattle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Immigrant food truck tour coming to Seattle's International District

SEATTLE — The I Stand With Immigrants initiative celebrates its ninth annual tour with a stop in Seattle this weekend. As part of The Food That Made Us tour, the initiative has teamed up with celebrated chefs – including Joanne Chang, Tom Colicchio, Byron Gomez, Christine Ha and Hawa Hassan – to craft original recipes for some of their favorite dishes, inspired by their own immigrant heritage.
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend

The weekend has arrived, and it's time to carpe that diem with community events that bring all of the fun and none of the fuss, from Classic Weekend at Bell Harbor Marina to the Fremont Solstice Fair and from CID Food Walk to We Out Here on the Pier Juneteenth Celebration. For more weekend ideas, check out our guide to Juneteenth events.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Chicken Factory: Living Capitol Hill’s future dreams of Korean fried chicken — and corn dogs — on every corner

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
southseattleemerald.com

Black-Owned 23rd Ave Brewery Opening Soon in the Central District

On a recent sunny afternoon, as school let out at nearby Washington Middle School, I met with two owners of the new 23rd Ave Brewery in the Central District. Located on the corner of 23rd Avenue and South Jackson Street, the brewery is one of only two Black-owned in Seattle, the other being Métier, also in the Central District.
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: Brown Sugar Boba Arrives, A New Fried Chicken Joint Opens, and Schmaltzy's Says Goodbye

Denizens of Capitol Hill are particularly blessed this week, as the neighborhood welcomes a new Argentinian bakery and pizzeria, a Korean fried chicken joint, and the return of Dick's Drive-In on Broadway. In other food news, the Taiwanese boba behemoth Tiger Sugar debuts its first Seattle location this weekend, and Schmaltzy's Delicatessen bids farewell. Read on for all of that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Mid-century magnificence awaits in this neighborhood in Clyde Hill

Welcome to Mercia, an elegant hidden gem at the crest of Clyde Hill where the sky simply feels brighter. This neighborhood of about 35 homes is perfectly nestled between Bellevue and Seattle near the east edge of Lake Washington, offering privacy that is balanced with proximity to everything you want and need.
CLYDE HILL, WA
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: A Medieval Faire, Washington State Summer Con, and Juneteenth

Make like Bill and Ted and hop into your time-traveling phone booth to go back to the Middle Ages at the Kitsap Medieval Faire this weekend. Watch the most noble of fighters display their valor in the tournaments; learn about medieval crafts where blacksmiths, potters, scribes, and cooks demonstrate their skills; and take part in historical dances and songs as bards and minstrels play. Learn more here.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Kexp#African Americans#Arte Noir
southsoundbiz.com

125-Unit Apartment Project Planned Near Des Moines Rail Station

A joint-venture group is planning a mixed-use apartment project with 125 market-rate apartments in Des Moines near the future Kent-Des Moines station that’s part of the Sound Transit Link light rail extension from Angle Lake to Federal Way targeted for service in 2024. Redmond-based GIS Development Corp. and New...
DES MOINES, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Capitol Hill street notes: Melrose Promenade construction, Lake Washington Blvd closure, and bus stop work on 15th Ave E

Here are a few notes on street and sidewalk work around Capitol Hill:. This time they mean it on Melrose: Earlier this year, CHS reported on work finally ready to begin after years of community planning to give Melrose Ave a pedestrian and bike-friendly overhaul. Now that summer is nearly here and issues like the concrete workers strike have been addressed, construction really can begin on the Melrose Promenade vision. “We’re excited to start construction of the Melrose Promenade next week,” SDOT said in an update on the project sent last Friday. “Starting next week and continuing into the following weeks, we’ll be building new accessible curb ramps at E Roy St and repairing sections of the street and sidewalk on Melrose Ave between E Roy St and E Republican St.” SDOT said contractor crews were being planned to start from the north near E Roy and work south toward E Republican.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ncwlife.com

Seattle weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Seattle, WA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 12, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

The Weekend Report: What's Cookin' June 17-19

Welcome to the Weekend Report, where we tell you what's up in Seattle this weekend — new and fun things to do, see and try. We're guaranteed to miss some, so email us at hello@seattlerefined.com if there is something wonderful we need to know about!. Friday, June 17. Wear...
SEATTLE, WA
matadornetwork.com

The 17 Best Places To Eat, Drink, and Shop in Pike Place Market

There are a few tourist attractions in Seattle that locals rarely visit, like the Space Needle. Pike Place Market is not one of those places. This legendary Seattle institution is 10 levels and houses more than 200 independently owned businesses, including more than 120 operated by artists and craftspeople. Shoppers can find irreverent, eclectic, unusual artwork and home goods of every design and style here: Hand-painted decorative rocks; jewelry boxes hand carved from wood; silver, copper, and brass bracelets hammered by hand; and soap made from goat’s milk are just the beginning of the products that are for sale in the market. You don’t have to be an out-of-towner to appreciate this embarrassment of riches.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Space-themed renovation coming to Kent’s Kherson Park

After a delayed liftoff due to COVID-19, a space-themed renovation will be coming soon to a city of Kent downtown park. The Kent City Council on June 7 unanimously approved an $1.62 million contract to renovate Kherson Park, 317 W. Gowe St., after Lakewood-based Green Tech Excavation submitted the lowest bid among three companies.
KENT, WA
thatoregonlife.com

Stay For Five Nights At This Pacific Northwest Cabin In Old Growth Forest

Looking to get out into nature without having to pack a tent and a carful of supplies for camping? About 40 minutes East of Seattle, Washington sits a gorgeous treehouse cabin in stunning old growth forest. This cute cedar shake cabin offers up big views, and is the perfect retreat for those looking for a five day getaway from big city life.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy