One City schools will give its educators fewer work days each week this fall without cutting students’ instructional time. The Madison charter school announced June 10 it would cut work weeks for its teachers, assistant teachers and student support personnel to four days while maintaining a five-day schedule for students. Staff at both the established charter elementary school and the grades 6-12 secondary school opening this fall will have the new schedule.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO