Watauga County, NC

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 507 pm EDT, Jun 15th 2022

By National Weather Service
wataugaonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Watauga. At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Aho, or near Blowing Rock, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD…Winds in...

wataugaonline.com

WFMY NEWS2

Fire at NC 268 and Bray Ford Road in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A large woods fire has been reported out at NC 268 and Bray Ford Road, according to Surry County officials. Six departments are on the way to the scene. Fire officials said no houses have been damaged. WFMY is working to confirm more information. Stay...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Heat Advisory for Wilkes County – Thursday June 16, 2022

NCZ003>005-019-020-VAZ033-034-043-044-170000- /O.NEW.KRNK.HT.Y.0002.220616T1500Z-220617T0000Z/. Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Wilkes-Yadkin-Franklin-Bedford-Henry- Pittsylvania- Including the cities of Dobson, Danbury, Eden, Wilkesboro,. Yadkinville, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Martinsville, and Danville. 1039 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022. …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…. WHAT…Heat index values of 105 to 108 expected for several. hours this afternoon.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 3:10PM EDT by NWS

NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC1263FAB46E58.SpecialWeatherStatement.1263FAB47C04NC.RNKSPSRNK.901a7ee2c212ee2c377a2ee4ee64d529. Alert for Alleghany; Ashe; Wilkes (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Special Weather Statement. Expected. Minor. Observed. SAME. SPS. 2022-06-17T14:50:00-04:00. 2022-06-17T15:45:00-04:00. NWS Blacksburg (Southwest Virginia) Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 3:10PM EDT by NWS Blacksburg. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern. Alleghany,...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Storm damage in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency Services Director, Eric Southern, said severe weather has affected many areas in Surry County. More than a dozen trees are down and a roof was pulled off a trailer on Harmony Lane off Chestnut Ridge Road. No injuries have been reported.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 4:05PM EDT until June 17 at 4:30PM EDT by NWS

NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC1263FAB49374.SevereThunderstormWarning.1263FAB49D38NC.GSPSVRGSP.6be807bd8643bf5ba85ec338e81770e4. Alert for Avery (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Immediate. Severe. Observed. SAME. SVR. 2022-06-17T16:05:00-04:00. 2022-06-17T16:30:00-04:00. NWS Greenville-Spartanburg (Western North Carolina and Northwest South Carolina) Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 4:05PM EDT until June 17 at 4:30PM EDT by NWS Greenville-Spartanburg.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Widespread power outages plague region after severe weather

UPDATE: Officials say that the traffic lights in Elizabethton have been fixed. ———————————————————————————————————————— (WJHL) Tenn/Va. – Areas throughout the Tri-Cities region are experiencing power outages due to severe weather that came through on Friday. Southwest Virginia has been hit the hardest and according to PowerOutage.US, there are thousands without power. As of approximately 11 p.m. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WXII 12

Piedmont Triad storms cause power outages and damage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Strong storms moved through North Carolina Friday, causing damage throughout the Piedmont Triad. The following counties have reported storm damage:. "I've never seen anything like it. I thought a tornado was in the area," Forsyth County resident Al Fredricks told WXII 12. This content is imported...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Major storms’ reported in Winston-Salem; officials dealing with multiple trees on houses, power outages

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is responding to “major storms” on the east side of the city on Friday afternoon. Multiple trees have fallen on houses, according to a WSFD statement. Around 9,000 homes are currently without power across Forsyth County. Officials are asking anyone who sees flooding or downed power lines […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
corneliustoday.com

Mountain Creek Park officially opens this weekend

June 17. Catawba County is hosting activities for the official opening of Mountain Creek Park, the newest destination the Catawba County Park System, on Saturday, June 18. Mountain Creek Park was designed with mountain biking in mind. The park’s 18.7-mile trail system includes multi-use trails for hiking and biking, along with several bike-only sections, a mountain bike skills course and bike tool stations. The trails, which range from easy to challenging, were designed to enable riders to explore multiple route variations throughout the park. The trails were built by a North Carolina-based mountain bike trail builder, Elevated Trail Design, to ensure they would offer a great riding experience for both beginners and enthusiasts.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McDowell County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 111 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Marion, Old Fort, Lake James State Park, Lake James, Nebo, Sugar Hill, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood, Fero and Dysartsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
hickorync.gov

Main Avenue NE, N.C. 127 road closures for bridge repairs

Contractors will begin repairs to the Main Avenue bridge and City Walk pedestrian bridge across N.C. 127 next week. This work will require the closure of Main Avenue NE, from Second Street NE to First Avenue NE, from 6 a.m. Monday, June 20, through 6 a.m. Monday, June 27. During this time, pedestrian access to Main Avenue NE will remain open except for a few days to repair the concrete guardrail along the sidewalk. The work will also include removing the damaged guardrail from the City Walk pedestrian bridge, which will remain closed until the new guardrail can be installed in July.
HICKORY, NC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following motorcycle chase in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday following a pursuit in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 33-year-old Levi Eddie McHone with felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance. Deputies […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car bursts into flames in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car caught on fire in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon. Fire officials said it happened on Germanton Road. The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of the car going up in massive flames. Fire crews were able to completely put out the fire. The cause of the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Historic church burns to the ground in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire burned a historic church to the ground overnight in Rowan County. The fire was on Gheen Road off Highway 601 north of Salisbury. It’s the site of the old Second Creek AME Zion Church that was built in the 1800s but is now abandoned. Neighbors say they church had not been used for formal worship in about fifty years.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

