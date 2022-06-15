ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 5:07PM EDT by NWS

By Kenneth Reece
 3 days ago

NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC1263FA9636CC.SpecialWeatherStatement.1263FA9645A4NC.RNKSPSRNK.606be7746e533b5c1c4dc272891effe3. Alert for Watauga (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Special Weather Statement. Expected. Minor. Observed. SAME. SPS. 2022-06-15T12:00:00-04:00. 2022-06-15T17:45:00-04:00. NWS Blacksburg (Southwest Virginia) Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 5:07PM EDT by NWS Blacksburg....

Heat Advisory for Wilkes County – Thursday June 16, 2022

NCZ003>005-019-020-VAZ033-034-043-044-170000- /O.NEW.KRNK.HT.Y.0002.220616T1500Z-220617T0000Z/. Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Wilkes-Yadkin-Franklin-Bedford-Henry- Pittsylvania- Including the cities of Dobson, Danbury, Eden, Wilkesboro,. Yadkinville, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Martinsville, and Danville. 1039 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022. …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…. WHAT…Heat index values of 105 to 108 expected for several. hours this afternoon.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Road Closures for Boonerang Fest

The following roads will be closed to ensure the safety of festival goers, musicians, and others. North Depot Street will be closed beginning at Queen Street and ending at King Street. South. Depot Street will be closed beginning at King Street and ending at Rivers Street. The intersection. of Howard...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
Sonny Sweet former director of High Country Red Cross passes

A fixture in Watauga County, and the High Country, passed away this week. Sonny Sweet passed away Monday June 13 after a long battle with cancer. Sweet, a highly decorated retired Army colonel, who served for almost 31 years and during five armed conflicts, also served as director for the Red Cross in the High County for 15 years, and helped countless people through major disasters.
BOONE, NC
