Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 5:07PM EDT by NWS

A fixture in Watauga County, and the High Country, passed away this week. Sonny Sweet passed away Monday June 13 after a long battle with cancer. Sweet, a highly decorated retired Army colonel, who served for almost 31 years and during five armed conflicts, also served as director for the Red Cross in the High County for 15 years, and helped countless people through major disasters.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO