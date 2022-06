Contractors will begin repairs to the Main Avenue bridge and City Walk pedestrian bridge across N.C. 127 next week. This work will require the closure of Main Avenue NE, from Second Street NE to First Avenue NE, from 6 a.m. Monday, June 20, through 6 a.m. Monday, June 27. During this time, pedestrian access to Main Avenue NE will remain open except for a few days to repair the concrete guardrail along the sidewalk. The work will also include removing the damaged guardrail from the City Walk pedestrian bridge, which will remain closed until the new guardrail can be installed in July.

HICKORY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO