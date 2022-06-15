ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMAZING VIDEO: 18-wheeler catches fire in south Abilene

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 18-wheeler caught fire in south Abilene Wednesday morning.

Dramatic bystander video shows the vehicle fully engulfed on the 1800 block of Antilley Road around 11:00 a.m.

Antilley Road was shut down to traffic in this area, near the medical mall, for hours while crews worked to contain the flames and cleanup what looked like spilled fuel and debris.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured but a man, who was likely the driver, was seen sitting near the scene of the fire. It appears no additional vehicles were involved.

KTAB and KRBC have asked the Abilene Fire Department for more information on this fire.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.

Abilene
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

