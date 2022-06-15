Hot, Humid, and Dangerous: Warnings from NWS and USCG Wednesday Afternoon

A line of powerful thunderstorms ravaged Sheboygan County along with the rest of Wisconsin on Wednesday, downing trees and power lines as they blew through. Attention was piqued by mid afternoon when tornadoes erupted in central and western Wisconsin, heading east where we were embedded in the heat and humidity that fueled the dangerous weather. And although no severe weather warnings were issued in Sheboygan County those storms still brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and straight-line winds that, according to the Sheboygan Police Department knocked down numerous trees, branches and power lines in the city. The SPD reported that by 9 p.m. numerous traffic lights weren’t operating in the city. The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to over 60 calls for service in under two hours, involving alarms, trees down, wires down, and EMS calls – a rate three to four times the usual daily volume.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO