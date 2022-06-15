ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Hot, Humid, and Dangerous: Warnings from NWS and USCG Wednesday Afternoon

By Kevin Zimmermann
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot, humid weather began settling in over most of Wisconsin beginning Tuesday, and by Wednesday afternoon even the usually cooler-than-most Sheboygan County was sweltering along. At 3 p.m. the National Weather Service reported a temperature of 90 at the Sheboygan County Airport, and with a dew point of 75 –...

Wisconsin tornado confirmed with winds between 86-110 miles per hour

Bowler, Wisc. (WLUK) — The National Weather Service's Green Bay office has confirmed a tornado touched down near Bowler, Wisconsin. The tornado was determined to be an EF1, meaning wind speeds were estimated to be between 86 and 110 miles per hour. EF1 is the second-lowest rating on the...
7th Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
First Alert Weather Day Monday-Tuesday for Dangerous Heat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from Monday afternoon through Tuesday early evening for the risk of dangerous heat and rather humid conditions across North Central Wisconsin. Hot air will be building into the area in the wake of a warm front and along...
Many still without power in northeast Wisconsin, update on power outages

(WFRV) – Three days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power. On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.
Five tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews from the National Weather Service are surveying damage after Wednesday’s powerful storms and confirmed four tornadoes (updated figure) in the Action 2 News viewing area. On Wednesday, June 15, a cold front moved across the area and created strong-to-severe storms. NWS crews continue...
Early AM thunderstorms to roll in for Father’s Day

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A mainly clear night tonight with temperatures in the low 50s. Humidity also continues to drop during the overnight hours tonight. Tomorrow will be less humid, comfortable, and mostly sunny with a high of 73 degrees. Rain and possible thunderstorms...
Powerful Thunderstorms Ravage Area

A line of powerful thunderstorms ravaged Sheboygan County along with the rest of Wisconsin on Wednesday, downing trees and power lines as they blew through. Attention was piqued by mid afternoon when tornadoes erupted in central and western Wisconsin, heading east where we were embedded in the heat and humidity that fueled the dangerous weather. And although no severe weather warnings were issued in Sheboygan County those storms still brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and straight-line winds that, according to the Sheboygan Police Department knocked down numerous trees, branches and power lines in the city. The SPD reported that by 9 p.m. numerous traffic lights weren’t operating in the city. The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to over 60 calls for service in under two hours, involving alarms, trees down, wires down, and EMS calls – a rate three to four times the usual daily volume.
Tornado Confirmed in Rural Wisconsin

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flurry of tornado warnings in Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 15, as thunderstorms lashed the state. Shortly after 4 pm, the NWS office in La Crosse tweeted that a confirmed tornado was “headed toward Oakdale,” urging people in the area to take cover. This footage of a large funnel […]
Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
State of emergency declared for Brown County

(WFRV) – The damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather has caused Brown County to declare a state of emergency. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach declared a state of emergency following Wednesday’s severe weather. The storm caused power outages and damage across the county. “I got in the...
Storm Cleanup Efforts Make “Significant Progress” in Sheboygan

Cleanup efforts after severe thunderstorms flattened hundreds of trees in Sheboygan Wednesday night have made “significant progress” on the emergency priorities of opening streets and removing trees from homes, vehicles and blocked driveways. That, according to Director of Public Works David Beiebel in a Friday afternoon release. Biebel...
SLIDESHOW: Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes travel through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes moved into Southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, bringing high winds and high damage throughout the region. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dane County is expected to last until 8 p.m., and the tornado watch around 10 p.m. However, NBC15 viewers have already been taking unbelievable shots of the storm and sharing them. Some of the highlights we’ve found so far are in the gallery above - and you can find even more here.
Wisconsin FoodShare Members Offered Replacement Benefits for Storm-Related Food Losses

Participants in Wisconsin’s FoodShare program who lost food due to power outages caused by recent severe weather can apply for replacement benefits. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is making the move because, as Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said “The damage caused by the severe storms across Wisconsin this week has hit many families who were already struggling. We want our FoodShare members to know that replacement benefits are available to help restock food that was lost.”
Wisconsinites flee to nearest bar as tornado looms

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Much of southern Wisconsin was sent into a state of extreme caution on Wednesday evening as news stations reported on a tornado warning covering a large portion of the state. Arriving after a Madison-area thunderstorm that created widespread damage, thousands were on high alert.
Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. The agency sent a preliminary team to the Tomah area Wednesday night to survey the damage; more crews will...
