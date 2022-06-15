ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Worthington Reveals the Surprising Touch He Added to Harrowing ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Finale

By Adam Chitwood
TheWrap
 3 days ago
The actor talks to TheWrap about that final episode and his approach to the character of Ron Lafferty. When Sam Worthington was first approached about starring in a limited series adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s true-crime book “Under the Banner of Heaven,” he was somewhat cautious. He had read the book years...

