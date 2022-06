Oklahoma Death Row inmate Richard Glossip’s quest for freedom continued Wednesday when a cadre of lawyers and lawmakers assembled in the Oklahoma House of Representatives Press Room to present the findings of a new independent investigation into his case. Glossip has been on Death Row for 25 years for the 1997 murder-for-hire of his boss, hotel owner Barry Van Treese, a crime he says he did not commit. He’s accused of hiring Justin Sneed to undertake the crime; Sneed is serving life in prison.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO