Giddy up: Bluesdays returns with smiles, ‘Monster’ sounds

By South Tahoe Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the sound of 700 people smiling? Bluesdays. The weekly summertime Tuesday show at The Village at Palisades Tahoe opened with the happiest ambiance of local cheer in the crowd and upon a new stage large enough to fit The Blues Monsters and some talented friends. “After every...

