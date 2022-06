In the books Otherlands: A Journey Through Extinct Worlds, author Dr. Thomas Halliday, a paleontologist and evolutionary biologist, looks in depth at 16 different fossil sites and paints a picture of what those landscapes looked like in ancient times. In doing so, he explores how ecosystems are created and how species evolve, adapt and die out, spotlighting how impermanent our contemporary ecosystems are, as he vividly describes lost worlds that leave traces behind today on which he’s reconstructed them.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO