Heavy humidity today and thunderstorms tonight that could be strong. Even on sunny days, the weather can be active for us. A Heat Advisory continues for all of central Missouri on Thursday until 8pm where the temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s, but heat indices will reach 100 to 105, much higher than experienced Wednesday. The wind will be calm today too, adding to the mugginess.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO