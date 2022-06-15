Virtual tours offered of Massena revitalization projects

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Essex; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Clinton County in northern New York Franklin County in northern New York Southeastern St. Lawrence County in northern New York Northwestern Essex County in northern New York * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 538 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nicholville to near Lake Ozonia to near Horseshoe Lake, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement and utilities report numerous powerlines down in southern and central Saint Lawrence County. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Tupper Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, Saranac, Parishville, Wilmington, Keene, Piercefield, Bryants Mill, Wawbeek, Lyon Mountain, Merrill, Clayburg, Carry Falls Reservoir, Keene Valley, Cranberry Lake, Lawrenceville, Au Sable Forks and Debar Mountain. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

