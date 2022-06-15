ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Virtual tours offered of Massena revitalization projects

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSENA, New York (WWNY) - You can take a virtual tour of the projects that could happen in Massena as the village...

Comments / 0

City of Ogdensburg recognizing Juneteenth holiday

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg will be recognizing the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20. As a result of the holiday, city hall, all administrative offices, and the Department of Public Works in the city will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday, June 21. The city stated that they are recognizing the importance of the holiday and specifying it as a paid holiday for employees to encourage sharing and learning about our nation’s history and the importance of freedom.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Portion of Ogdensburg’s Maple City Trail closing for repairs

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of the Maple City Trail in Ogdensburg will soon be closed for public use. To facilitate repairs, the Crescent Park portion of the Maple City Trail is set to be closed until further notice beginning July 5, 2022. According to Ogdensburg’s Department of...
Final destination in Ogdensburg

This dark and rainy photograph was taken recently from the office of Lisbon photographer David Zufall. The photo was taken at the Ogdensburg International Airport prior to one of the final few dozen SkyWest flights.
OGDENSBURG, NY
McGregor takes helm of St. Lawrence Health

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Donna McGregor has taken over as president of St. Lawrence Health, which runs Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals. McGregor joined SLH two years ago as chief financial officer. A news release states that in the coming months and years, McGregor will focus on expanding the...
POTSDAM, NY
Government
Ogdensburg’s city manager warns of dire deficit

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie says the city is continuing to spend more than what it’s bringing in and if changes aren’t made this year, he says the deficit could get worse. This past Monday, he told councillors that the city is looking...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Storm topples tree in Hermon

Above is one of several large trees that are down at the Hermon Cemetery. Kelly Reed shared this photo and said there was lots of damage in the area from Last night's storm. Thousands of St. Lawrence County residents remained without power this morning. See story here.
HERMON, NY
Beware of downed wires on North Country roads

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is recovering from severe storms that hit the region on Thursday, June 16. With tornado watches issued, these storms brought damaging winds, downpours and hail. This resulted in downed power lines and tree limbs, which closed several roads in St. Lawrence County.
CANTON, NY
Phyllis (St. Louis) Magnus, 83

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis (St. Louis) Magnus, 83, of 58 Saranac Lane, passed on May 27th at the Adirondack Medical Center. Phyllis grew up in Canton, NY, on a dairy farm. Her life-long journey began in Canton, NY. She graduated from Canton High School in 1956. She received...
WATERTOWN, NY
GIVING BACK: Bringing a community together

If you’ve noticed an uptick in events that support and celebrate the local LGBTQIA-plus community, that’s no accident — local volunteers are making an effort to provide more visible, safe spaces for people who identify as LGBTQIA-plus. Kelly Metzgar is a well-known driver of local efforts to...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Drugs found at Ogdensburg prison, union says

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Officers seized drugs at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg last week, some of them hidden in a loaf of bread. That’s according to the corrections officers’ union, which says a package mailed to an inmate turned up 31 grams of a green leafy substance wrapped in cellophane and hidden inside a hollowed-out loaf of bread.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Dale Dishaw, 57, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dale Dishaw age 57 of North Racquette River Road Passed away on Tuesday June 14, 2022 surrounded by his family at the Upstate Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Inc. 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY. Dale was...
MASSENA, NY
News Break
Politics
Emergency crews called to rescue kayakers during storm

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Officials in St. Lawrence County say emergency crews are heading to the Colton area because of reports that 2 kayakers need to be rescued. It’s so busy in the county, that 7 News simply can’t get more information. The reports about the kayakers...
COLTON, NY
Linda M. Guyette, 71, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Guyette, 71, of 221 Andrews Street, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Massena Hospital. Linda was born on October 9, 1950 in Helena, daughter of the late James G. and Nellie H. (Dumers) Green. She graduated from Massena Central School and from cosmetology school in Watertown.
MASSENA, NY
Kent J. Pliner, 64, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kent J. Pliner, 64, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Mr. Pliner died on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, following a courageous battle with cancer.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Essex; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Clinton County in northern New York Franklin County in northern New York Southeastern St. Lawrence County in northern New York Northwestern Essex County in northern New York * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 538 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nicholville to near Lake Ozonia to near Horseshoe Lake, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement and utilities report numerous powerlines down in southern and central Saint Lawrence County. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Tupper Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, Saranac, Parishville, Wilmington, Keene, Piercefield, Bryants Mill, Wawbeek, Lyon Mountain, Merrill, Clayburg, Carry Falls Reservoir, Keene Valley, Cranberry Lake, Lawrenceville, Au Sable Forks and Debar Mountain. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Massena man sinks hole-in-one

Scott Hartigan of Massena sank his first ever hole-in-one on Sunday, June 12 with his 7 iron at Raquette River Golf & Country Club in Raymondville. Jamie Barkley, Terry French, John Rodgers and Mike Gollinger witnessed the feat. The hole in one shot was made on hole #7 which is a par 3 at 184 yards. Photo submitted by Stephanie Fiacco of Raquette River Golf & Country Club.
MASSENA, NY
Nancy J. Demo, 87, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy J. Demo, 87, a resident of Hannawa Falls, will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Burial will follow the services in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. Nancy passed away early Thursday morning, June 16, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
Michael “Mike” A. Sweeney, 65, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Michael “Mike” A. Sweeney, age 65, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 14, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. His graveside service will be held in Fullerville Cemetery on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge beginning at 1:00 p.m. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
GOUVERNEUR, NY

