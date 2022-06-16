ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ironheart' Adds Manny Montana to Marvel Series Coming to Disney+

By Marcos Melendez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios' Ironheart adds a new series regular in Good Girls alum, Manny Montana, to the upcoming Disney+ show, according to Deadline. The actor joins a growing cast led by Dominique Thorne, who will be playing the titular character Riri Williams. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato,...

