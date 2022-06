The road company (Patin Construction) working on the Uhland Road near the Hays County Jail site will be moving into Phase III of their project; this includes the section in front of 1303 to County Road (West of the Jail). Traffic change-over is scheduled for Monday, 6/27/2022. During construction on Phase III, the Sheriff’s Office will not be accessible from I-35 Frontage Road. All traffic will need to follow East Aquarena Springs Dr. to River Road (new round-a-about) to Uhland Rd.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO