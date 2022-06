It doesn’t matter if you’ve seen Niagara Falls or not; it has likely had an impact on your life in some manner. Undoubtedly, the king of North American waterfalls has played a significant role in the power sector, from its generation to distribution to numerous regulatory and control mechanisms. It has also provided an example for activists who advocate that some areas should be left aside to allow nature to thrive and demonstrate how picturesque resources can be shared between countries.

