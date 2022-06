Specializing in full-service photography, Captivating Imagery is hosting the grand opening of its studio in Cranberry Township from 6 to 8 p.m. June 28. Owner Kate Miller, who has been in business for 14 years, said she will finally be able to expand the capabilities of her business through a storefront that will offer consultations and studio sessions.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO