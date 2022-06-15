ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki Guide

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 14: The Lost Archenemies is part of IGN's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki. This episode features Slash as the final boss, has three optional challenges, one hidden secret, and takes place in the Volcanic Asteroid. This episode introduces a new type of enemy, Pizza Monsters. Challenges....

#Turtle#Shredder#Pizzeria#Ninja Warrior#Video Game#The Volcanic Asteroid#Heavy Swings Pizzas#Neutrino
