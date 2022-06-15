ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 16: Wrath of the Lady is part of IGN's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge wiki guide. This final episode features The Statue of Tyranny and Super Shredder as bosses. Episode 16 has three optional challenges and takes place in Times Square. Challenges. During this episode, you can...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Duke Nukem Movie in the Works from Cobra Kai Creators

A Duke Nukem movie is on the way. Duke Nukem is one of gaming's most beloved protagonists, even if he hasn't had a new game in a decade. The foul-mouthed badass made a name for himself in the 90s with shoot-em-ups that rivaled the likes of Doom. Although Duke Nukem is largely a relic of the 90s as Duke Nukem Forever was in development hell for roughly a decade before being released in the early 2010s. The game was slammed by critics, but Duke Nukem has still tried to retain some relevance by popping up in other games like a remaster of Bulletstorm. Needless to say, Duke's history is weird, but he's about to make the move to Hollywood.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How To Find All Cameos

Just like the items for the Special Request, there are hidden cameos all over the story mode. Find them all, and you'll unlock an achievement called "Biggest Fan!" There are ten cameos in total; below is all the information needed to find each one of them. Burne's Cameo. Channel 6's...
COMICS
IGN

Opinion: Is The Last of Us Remake Worth $70?

It may have not been a total surprise thanks to leaks more than a year ago, and sadly on the very morning of its reveal, but a remake of the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us is officially coming to PS5 this September, with a PC release to follow. The remake of Naughty Dog’s epic PS3 action-horror game is visually a big step up from the remastered version released in 2014 for PlayStation 4. That’s because this remake isn’t just a simple uprezzed, slightly revamped port running on PlayStation 5. The Last of Us Part 1, as it’s officially called, features fully redone character models and environments, tons of improved textures, improved animations, 60 FPS performance, new accessibility features, and new combat options and revamped enemy AI building off the work done in The Last of Us Part 2. Awesome! This means it will not only look much better than any of the previous versions of the game, but the gameplay will be slightly different, too. Or dynamic, as the marketing departments love to say. But the big question is: is The Last of Us remake actually worth your $70?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Trigun Stampede Is a New Series Based on the Classic Anime and Manga

Toho and Crunchyroll have announced Trigun Stampede, a new series arriving in 2023 that is based on the beloved classic anime and manga Trigun. Trigun Stampede is being produced by BEASTARS, Godzilla Singular Point, and Land of the Lustrous' studio Orange with an 'all-new staff and cast,' and Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the new anime from Japan in more than 200 countries around the world.
COMICS
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Chorus achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide. This Achievements and Trophies page is a stub. Make it...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Planet of the Apes: Marvel to Publish New Comics Beginning in 2023

Another iconic science-fiction franchise is making its way back to Marvel Comics. Marel has reacquired the rights to The Planet of the Apes for the first time in more than 40 years. Marvel's Planet of the Apes content will begin rolling out in 2023. The publisher isn't revealing specific titles...
COMICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Overwatch 2 Reveals Its Content Roadmap

Blizzard has revealed Overwatch 2's new content roadmap, revealing that the newly free-to-play game will start a new season every 9 weeks. As you'd expect, Battle Passes are being added to the game. Revealed during today's Overwatch 2 reveal event, the roadmap shows that Season 1 of the game (beginning...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: $413 Off an Assassin's Creed Pack, 28% off TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and More!

Thank your own personal deity—possibly Tempestra—it's Friday! Oh, speaking of a TMNT antagonist, I've gone and found you the cheapest deal on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. It's damn fine old school gaming, roughly about as purchasable as the rather reduced TimeSplitters 2 and TimeSplitters Future Perfect I found. Anyway, stay safe, save often and see you all Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Minecraft Mods

Finding the right mods in Minecraft can take some time. You have to make sure they're compatible with what you have installed, and they have to catch your interest in one way or another. With so many mods to pick from, it could be hard to settle on which ones stand out from the others.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix's Bastard Anime Release New Trailer

Netflix has been going all-in on anime for a while now, and it seems like one of its strongest originals is about to debut. After all, fans have been looking forward to the release of Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy since it was announced. Now, a new trailer is here detailing some of the show's best moments, and the reel proves this summer show won't be one to skip.
TV SERIES
IGN

Exclusive Clip From For All Mankind Reveals Fight Between Danny and Karen

In For All Mankind Season 3, Episode 2 ("Game Changer"), the decision over who will command the Mars mission leads to a shift in personnel, and a commercial spaceflight company makes an announcement. In our exclusive clip from "Game Changer," Danny confronts Karen about their past relationship.
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-13-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/13/22! 00:00 - The Plucky Squire - Official Reveal Trailer | Devolver Digital 2022 01:09 - Half-Life Alyx: Levitation - Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2022 09:29 - Deceive inc. - Official Gameplay Review Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 11:20 - Enemy of The State - Official Cinematic Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 12:24 - Planet of Lana - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 14:46 - Chivalry 2: Tenosian Invasion - Official Launch Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 16:26 - The Entropy Centre - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 18:10 - Power Chord - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 19:46 - Divine Knockout - Official Announcement Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 20:05 - Victoria 3 - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 22:46 - The Last Faith - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 24:22 - Backfirewall - Official Reveal Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 26:07 - System Shock - Official Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 27:54 - Demonschool - Official Reveal Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 29:42 - Outriders Worldslayer - Official Trailer 30:43 - Starfield - Full Gameplay Reveal Overview | Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 45:44 - Cult of the Lamb - Official Release Date Trailer | Devolver Digital Showcase 2022 47:53 - Them's Fightin' Herds - Official 3.0 Update Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 48:53 - Mario Strikers: Battle League - Official Launch Trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where Will StudioMDHR Go After Cuphead? ‘The Sky’s the Limit’

StudioMDHR has been working on Cuphead in one way or other for over a decade now. With Delicious Last Course imminent, though, StudioMDHR has to look toward the future. Could there be more Cuphead after Cuphead?. According to Maja Moldenhauer, StudioMDHR got to work on Delicious Last Course because it...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

What is Discord?

If you’ve been on the internet lately, you’ve probably heard of Discord. Whether your friends invited you to their private server for memes, you’ve seen games like Elden Ring or Genshin Impact announce their own official Discord servers, or you are a member of Xbox Game Pass and have seen perks for “Discord Nitro,” it’s a big deal.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Final Fantasy 7 Remake Might Deviate From Original - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Square Enix has revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 2, and it is officially called Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth appears to divert dramatically from the plot of Final Fantasy 7 where it was left off in Remake and the sequence of events might not be the same as fans of the original remember. A legendary metal vocalist lent his voice for a new rendition of the theme song for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's revenge. The original Pokemon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Forge Mods: How To Install

Minecraft Forge is the most popular Minecraft mod loader. To use or run some of the more popular mods, you will need to install Minecraft Forge. With mods, you can virtually add new content to the game. Installing mods may seem daunting at first. But in this IGN guide, we'll...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

DC Fans React to Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Casting in Joker 2

We've had some pretty interesting comic book film castings over the years but Lady Gaga's potential entry to the DC universe is something we never imagined would actually happen. In case you missed it, according to reports, the pop star and actress is in final talks to play the iconic DC villainess (and sometimes anti-hero), Harley Quinn, in Todd Phillips' Joker sequel opposite Joaquin Phoenix who is already confirmed to reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime.
MOVIES

