BOSTON (WHDH) - Those who rely on the Green Line’s B Branch for their commutes will have to take shuttles for 12 days at the T makes several upgrades. From June 20 through July 1, the B Branch will completely shut down between Boston College and Kenmore in both directions. During this period, tracks will be upgraded, and the T will also get a new Green Line Train Protection System installed. Once the work is complete, the team will have replaced over 3,000 feet of track, completed four units of special track work, and upgraded one intersection and one pedestrian crossing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO