Priti Patel said preparation for the next deportation flight to Rwanda “begins now” after last-minute interventions by the European Court of Human Rights led to the cancellation of the initial flight.The Home Secretary said she will “not be deterred from doing the right thing” as Government sources confirmed to the PA news agency that all migrants were removed from the plane which was set to take off on Tuesday night.The European Court of Human Rights confirmed that it had granted an urgent interim measure in regards to an Iraqi national, and it is understood the Court was considering a number...

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO