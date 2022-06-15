ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

2nd Body Found in Rubble of Santa Ana Mobile Home Fire

By City News Service
 3 days ago
SANTA ANA (CNS) - A second body has been found in the rubble of a mobile home fire in Santa Ana, authorities said Wednesday, adding that the fire was intentionally set.

Crews responded to the fire at 10:14 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of McFadden Avenue, and they knocked down the flames in about 30 minutes, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Greg Bradshaw said earlier.

During an initial search of the site, the body of a male victim was found, according to fire and police officials.

According to Santa Ana police, an investigation into the fire determined that the blaze had been intentionally set. On Tuesday, investigators returned to the home to conduct a follow-up search of the site, and the body of a female victim was found under the debris, police said.

Both deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to police. The victims have not been identified.

Anyone with information about the fire was asked to contact detectives at 714-245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (847-6227).

