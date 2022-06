The New Orleans Saints are going to enter the 2022 season with a number of changes from last year. One of the biggest changes is at head coach. Longtime Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen was promoted to head coach after Sean Payton stepped aside. It will be the first time since the 2005 season that New […] The post Saints coach Dennis Allen reveals Taysom Hill role that should worry Jameis Winston appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO