Outdoor fires in the Mission hit all-time high

By KALW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Fire Department has recorded an all-time high of almost 300 outside fires in San Francisco's Mission District so far this year. The Mission is on track to record 33 percent more outside...

everythingsouthcity.com

SSF Construction Update June 17, 2022

South San Francisco, CA June 17, 2022 Press Release. The contractor is gearing up for project mobilization at the end of June. Additional truck traffic is expected as trucks enter and exit the site. The contractor is scheduled to secure the site and set up a construction trailer as they get ready for work to begin. Minor impacts to public right-of-way are expected for this initial phase.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland tiny home residents treated to haircut, shower

OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents of an Oakland tiny home community received help from a three-day resource fair, where they were provided with basic needs such as soap and water. "Operation: Dignity," a local non-profit organization that runs the cabin community on Mandela Parkway, also organized the event from Tuesday to Thursday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

6 hurt after SUV slams into Muni bus in San Francisco Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO -- An SUV speeding along Lombard Street crashed into a Muni bus at Fillmore Street Saturday morning, resulting in several pedestrian injuries, according to the San Francisco police.The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. and six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to a police spokesman.A suspect driver has been detained and an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman said.On social media, Eric Kingsbury, who said he witnessed the crash, said the driver was traveling westbound on Lombard when he crashed into a northbound 22-Fillmore bus."Multiple bus riders on the sidewalk bleeding, including a young child," Kingsbury tweeted.The area around Lombard and Fillmore streets has been cleared and reopened to motorists following a police investigation that began Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews have left the scene. Motorists should expect residual traffic delays early Saturday evening. Police request anyone with information contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

17,000 dump trucks of dirt: Neighbors group fights to save Walnut Creek hills from houses

Seven Hill Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There’s an online petition with more than 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to “say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let’s join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek’s natural heritage is saved.”
WALNUT CREEK, CA
FOX40

Car crashes into Jamba Juice in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department and the Fairfield Fire Department were at the scene of a car that crashed into a Jamba Juice. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at 1450 Travis Boulevard in the Solano Town Center. A witness shared video with FOX40 that shows multiple chairs and tables knocked aside […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Houses on fire, evacuations underway in Crockett

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Station responded to a fence fire on Thursday evening that spread to two houses. Fire officials first reported the fire on Duperu Drive at 5:52 p.m. Crockett Fire reported at 6:47 p.m. that the fire had been knocked down. KRON ON is streaming live now One home was […]
CROCKETT, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: June 13-16

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: June 13-16,...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Driver killed after vehicle shooting in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two cars Friday night around 10:09 p.m., according to a Nixle alert. The incident happened in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue where officers found a man dead in the driver’s seat. Police said they believe the victim was the […]
FREMONT, CA
KSBW.com

A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported near Morgan Hill Saturday.

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Some people in Santa Clara County may have felt a jolt Saturday afternoon by a 3.4 earthquake. According to the USGS, the quake 5.9 miles northeast of Morgan Hill and 12.9 miles north of Gilroy. It rattled the areas of Morgan Hill, San Martin, Gilroy,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 injured in knife attack at San Francisco airport

SAN FRANCISCO — A suspect is in custody after three people were attacked at San Francisco International Airport at around 6 p.m. Friday, authorities confirmed. According to San Francisco police, a man drove a vehicle to the airport and entered the international terminal’s pre-security area. He then walked through the departure terminal and took out a sharp weapon, KRON-TV reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Thieves Blitz Macy’s Watch Counter In Walnut Creek Saturday

Three men wielding hammers attacked the jewelry display counter at the Walnut Creek Macy’s store Saturday, making off with vintage Rolex watches and other items. The incident was reported at 10:50 a.m. when three men described only as black males, entered the store and began bashing their way into the vintage watch cases.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland cyclist killed in hit-and-run Thursday night

OAKLAND - A 42-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver as he was riding his bicycle in downtown Oakland Thursday night.Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the Oakland man was riding his bike on Jefferson Street near 14th Street when he was hit by a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction, according to Oakland police.The cyclist was riding in a designated bike lane at the time, police said.He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.His name has not yet been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Attacks on Delivery Drivers Have Bay Area Neighborhoods on Edge

Crimes targeting delivery workers, including an Amazon driver and a U.S. Postal Service worker, have a lot of people on edge in the Bay Area. The Hiddenbrooke neighborhood in Vallejo is normally quiet and safe but things got tense around 5 p.m. Monday when a stolen Amazon van with police in pursuit ended up there.
VALLEJO, CA

