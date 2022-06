A man was struck and killed Thursday morning in South Los Angeles by a driver in a reported stolen car who was being pursued by police, authorities said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department attempted to stop the driver around 12:30 a.m. in the Florence neighborhood. The driver did not pull over and the officers initiated a pursuit but called it off two minutes later when the driver began to drive erratically and at dangerous speeds on surface streets, according to Officer Annie Hernandez.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO