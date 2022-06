ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Downtown Ithaca’s summer concert series continues tonight, but the question is where it will be held. 14850 dot com reports the series may move to the Range in case thunderstorms forecast for this evening prevent the performance from taking place at the Bernie Milton Pavilion as scheduled. An announcement is expected early this afternoon.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO