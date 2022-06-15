ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

Stolen vehicle recovered from bottom of lake in Barry County

By Jerry Malec
wincountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office reports that a stolen vehicle was recovered from...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Several items stolen from Marshall barn

MARSHALL, Mich. -- Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a breaking & entering that occurred at a barn in Clarendon Township. Several items were reported as stolen, with the theft believed to have taken place sometime between June 9 and June 11. After being dispatched to the scene, troopers...
MARSHALL, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Lake, MI
Barry County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Charlotte, MI
County
Barry County, MI
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wincountry.com

One killed in two vehicle crash in Cass County Friday evening

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police Niles Post are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash Friday around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Redfield Street and Kline Road in Cass County’s Milton Township. Their preliminary investigation shows that 38-year-old Buchanan driving a 2019...
CASS COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

West Michigan sheriff's deputy shoots, kills driver during traffic stop

A sheriff's deputy in Allegan County fatally shot a young motorist during a traffic stop Thursday, and Michigan State Police are investigating. The deputy was conducting a traffic stop about 10 p.m. Thursday when the altercation occurred between the officer and the man in Salem Township, northwest of Wayland. The deputy fired his weapon at least once, killing the motorist, Michigan State Police said.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgvunews.org

Michigan deputy fatally shoots motorist during traffic stop

State police say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a motorist during a “physical altercation” after the deputy pulled a car over in western Michigan’s Allegan County. The deputy was conducting a traffic stop Thursday night when the altercation occurred between the officer and the motorist in Salem Township, northwest of Wayland. Michigan State Police said the deputy fired his weapon at least once, killing the driver. Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker told WOOD-TV the deputy was taken to the hospital to be evaluated after the shooting, but the officer’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The motorist’s name and details of the shooting have not yet been released.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

15-year-old girl found by State Police after missing

UPDATE: Rachel Wagner, the 15-year-old girl reported missing Friday afternoon, has been found. Her stepmother said, “Thank you to everyone of you who called, texted and messaged me with info. With what I was able to collect I was able to pass on the to State Police who did find her.”
SHELBYVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy