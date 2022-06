Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 1500 Sq. Ft. Bring your golf cart! Exquisitely remodeled townhome just steps from the TPC course and clubhouse. Interior features include fresh paint and carpet, laminate wood flooring, custom cabinetry, new electrical panel and recessed LED lighting. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace opens to the kitchen with granite counters, mosaic backsplash and stainless appliances. Stroll upstairs to the primary bedroom with door to private balcony, and ensuite with walk in shower equipped with additional rain head. Secondary bedrooms and bathroom also nicely remodeled. This lovely townhome is tucked away in the trees and within five minutes of Market Street, The Woodlands Mall, and Hughes Landing. This home is as good as new!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO