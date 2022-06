Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter, County Judge Andy Brown, and others look to stem gun violence. On June 8, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter and County Judge Andy Brown spearheaded a gun violence prevention town hall at David Chapel in East Austin, where public safety officials and advocates from Texas Gun Sense, Austin Justice Coalition, and more heard from directly impacted survivors about what kinds of services would have made a difference in their recoveries. Following commitments made in the town hall, Alter's office announced this week that she'll sponsor a Council resolution directing the city manager to "explore every option for the City to prohibit or reduce the sale of AR-15 and other semi-automatic rifles to anyone below age 21."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO