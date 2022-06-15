ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Suspect Arrested After Running Across I-94 in Maple Grove

By Corey Bork
ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect trying to escape arrest caused major traffic backups Wednesday morning in Maple Grove. MnDOT traffic cameras captured the incident. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 7

 

Related
Bring Me The News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Police are hoping the public can assist in finding a suspect involved in a fatal gas station shooting last week. The Plymouth Police Department says the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel James Hart, from Brooklyn Park. He is alleged to last be seen leaving the shooting scene on June 9 just before 8:30 p.m. and headed southbound on Highway 169 from 36th Avenue North.
PLYMOUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired Incident on Interstate 94

(KNSI) — A St. Paul man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot at another driver on Interstate 94 in Monticello earlier this month. Police were called to the Perkins Restaurant in Monticello just before 4:00 p.m. on June 8th and spoke with a man who said he was driving west on I-94 near the Fallon Avenue bridge and moved into the right lane to pass some cars in the left lane. He said an SUV was driving alongside him for a few seconds, and when he looked over, the driver pointed a gun at him and fired three shots.
MONTICELLO, MN
fox9.com

Fatal crash closes Hwy 610 at Hwy 252 in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eastbound Highway 610 at Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday due to a fatal crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened shortly at about 5:22 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers responded and found the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
uktimenews.com

Police report fatal crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK — Police report a fatal crash in Brooklyn Park on Friday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. along Highway 610 near Highway 252. According to the police, there was only one person in the vehicle and the accident did not involve any other car. The Minnesota...
willmarradio.com

Apparent Electrocution Death In Fridley Investigated

(Fridley, MN) -- Anoka County authorities are investigating an apparent electrocution death in the city of Fridley. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to a home Thursday night. Deputies say a private company was removing a tree from the property when a worker on a lift accidentally struck a powerline with a chainsaw. First responders tried to save the man when the lift was lowered, but he died at the scene. The victim hasn't been identified. OSHA is assisting local investigators with the case.
FRIDLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Search for Suspect in Gas Station Shooting

Plymouth police are looking for a suspect who they say is involved in a shooting that happened Thursday, June 9 at the Sinclair gas station off Highway 169 and 36th Avenue North in Plymouth. Police identified the suspect as Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park. They say Hart was...
PLYMOUTH, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police identify juveniles suspected in graffiti spree

The Shakopee Police Department has identified several juveniles suspected of being responsible for a spike in graffiti and public defacement throughout town. Police Chief Jeff Tate said the individuals identified last week were behind the “overwhelming majority” of graffiti spotted over the last couple of months. Much of this graffiti has damaged city playgrounds, parks, bridges and restrooms.
SHAKOPEE, MN
krwc1360.com

Buffalo Teen Charged in Golden Valley Carjacking

A juvenile from Wright County is one of two 15-year-old boys charged with an armed car jacking Monday evening in the west metro community of Golden Valley. A Buffalo teen is facing 1st degree felony aggravated robbery, and a teen from Eden Prairie is charged with aiding and abetting him. MNN’s Brent Palm reports that Golden Valley Police say a 16-year-old girl was pumping gas while her 14-year-old sister was in the vehicle when the two subjects approached them. Officers said one of the boys displayed a gun and demanded the older girl hand over the keys to the SUV. The stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered two hours later in Bloomington, and four teens were detained. Investigators reportedly said they also found a handgun.
BUFFALO, MN
Bring Me The News

Dumpster fire evacuates Brooklyn Center apartments; 2 injured, 1 critical

At least two people had to be hospitalized with one in critical condition after a dumpster fire in Brooklyn Center led to multiple apartments being evacuated. At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Brooklyn Center fire and police departments responded to a report of a dumpster fire on the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway. At the scene, crews found that an entire dumpster was engulfed in fire, prompting the evacuation of 122 apartment units in the area.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Man cutting down tree fatally electrocuted in Fridley

A man died after he was electrocuted while working at a home in Fridley Thursday night. Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Officers were called on a report of a man who was electrocuted at a home on the 5200 block of Buchanan Street Northeast. An investigation...
KARE 11

Fire crews describe process of recovering two victims killed in trench collapse

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saturday, St. Paul Fire crews were back at the scene of a trench collapse that killed two construction workers Friday afternoon. St. Paul deputy fire chief Roy Mokosso said around 50 firefighters from St. Paul and Minneapolis worked on the scene for just over 12 hours Friday. They dug into the soil and recovered the victims into the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving an hour after recovering their last victim, at 3:30 a.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bullet shatters driver's window, strikes his arm while on busy Minneapolis street

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man driving through north Minneapolis was struck in the arm by a stray bullet Thursday afternoon.    The victim, a man in his 60s, told police he was driving down Lowry Avenue North near Penn Avenue North just before 4 p.m. when he heard gunshots. His driver's side window then shattered and he felt a pain in his arm, soon discovering it was from a bullet. He pulled over and called 911.Police say officers found shell casings about a block north on 33rd Avenue and Logan Avenue, and then spotted a vehicle with bullet holes near 33rd Avenue and Newton Avenue. Anyone with information on this shooting can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
drydenwire.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Charges Of 7th Offense OWI

POLK COUNTY -- A traffic stop on a motorcycle in the city of Clear Lake, WI, has led to charges of 7th Offense OWI for Sean Gayhart of Cumberland, WI. On June 12, 2022, at around midnight, a Clear Lake Police Officer observed a Harley Davidson motorcycle after hearing “an extremely loud rev of a motorcycle engine”. The motorcycle slowed down at a stop sign but failed to stop The bike made a right turn and the front tire almost hit the curb. The Officer followed the motorcycle and attempted a traffic stop. The motorcycle did not immediately stop but did ultimately pull over onto the shoulder. The criminal complaint states that the driver dropped the motorcycle on its side and attempted to pick it back up but was unable to.
CLEAR LAKE, WI
KAAL-TV

Autopsy of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March released

(ABC 6 News) - Autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March have been released. According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office, 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, MN died as a result of ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
EDINA, MN

