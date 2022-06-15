ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Alex’s Lemonade Stand: Then, Now, And What’s To Come As Work Alex Scott Started Isn’t Complete

CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ffv9_0gBzc3nv00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alex Scott was just 4 years old when she decided to hold a lemonade stand to raise money for her doctors so that none of her friends, and no other children, would have to fight cancer. What an amazing movement Alex started.

She died at the age of 8 but her parents, her brothers, and thousands of people around the world have kept her dream alive.

Alex wanted to raise money for her doctors so other kids wouldn’t have to suffer like she did. That is why, even so many years after she passed, her family is still working toward her dream.

They tell us how it all started and that now there are cures and better treatments. But as Alex always said, there’s more to do.

“After Alex died we didn’t immediately think we were gonna continue this at all,” Alex’s mom Liz said. “We felt her story had completed. She had reached her goal. The little lemonade girl had reached her goal of a million dollars and passed away.”

But, the outpouring of love and donations and questions of “what now” continued. Alex offered families hope and that weighed on the Scotts’ minds and hearts, and they realized their work, Alex’s work, was not finished.

“When she was about 6, she told us that we were selfish, that we need to fund all kids’ cancers at all different hospitals and that was really her vision. And that’s what set Alex’s Lemonade Stand on the path to be able to have such a huge impact on so many different kinds of pediatric cancers,” Liz said.

She says if years ago you would have told her she be sitting in this position, having raised over $250 million, she probably would have laughed.

“I mean we, everybody involved with Alex’s has raised over $250 million, I would probably have laughed. and thought like, ‘with a lemonade stand?'” Liz said.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation puts that money to great use, funding research into better, safer treatments and cures.

“Kids today are alive because of things we have funded,” Alex’s dad Jay said.

The Scotts reached out to scientists across the globe to come up with a plan to cure the incurable. They call it the “Crazy Eight Initiative.”

“We think some of them are going to be just game-changers across childhood cancer, but possibly across other cancers,” Jay said.

The foundation is also making it easier for researchers to access information on childhood cancer, with its childhood cancer data lab.

“The government has all this data, not easily usable, so we arranged in a similar way so scientists can easily access it,” Jay said. “The ultimate goal is ‘let’s get better treatments and cure all kids,’ but that’s a tough job and one that’s way down the road. You have families now that are going through cancer who need help.”

The foundation offers family support, helps families travel to get to treatment through the Travel for Care program, and offers siblings support through the Super-Sibs Program. And the Flashes of Hope program offers memories in the form of photos.

“Professional photographers go in and photograph families together capturing that moment, which is beautiful as a family in that moment. For some families, unfortunately, it can be the last photos that they have together as a family,” Liz said.

Capturing a moment, giving hope, and offering a chance at a cure. Alex would be proud.

“I’ve never been more hopeful that we can cure all kids with cancer,” Liz said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bindi Irwin says husband Chandler Powell showed her what 'good love' is as she celebrates eight years since they first met: 'I'm captivated by his immeasurable strength'

Bindi Irwin has celebrated eight years with her beloved husband Chandler Powell. The 23-year-old posted a gushing tribute to Chandler on Instagram this week, thanking him for showing her what 'good love' is. Sharing a photo of the pair posing together in the mirror, Bindi wrote: 'I fell in love...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daughter reunites dying father with long-lost dad days before his death

An Oklahoma woman granted her father his dying wish by reuniting him with his biological father just days before he passed away.Brandi Guicciardini, 33, reunited the pair on 7 May after nearly 60 years apart.She tracked down her paternal grandfather after submitting her father’s pre-adoption birth certificate and ancestry test. Guicciardini said she still speaks to her 81-year-old grandfather everyday and her family are planning on visiting him at Christmas to spread her father’s ashes together.“The one thing my father always wanted to know was who his biological parents were,” Guicciardini, from Oklahoma City, told Zenger News. She explained her...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#What Now#Lemonade#Cancer Treatment#Pedi
thebrag.com

Popular ‘Today Tonight’ news presenter has died at age 58

Beloved Today Tonight newsreader Yvette Mooney, whose career in the media spanned over two decades has sadly died at age 58. Content Warning: This article discusses depression and suicide. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy