South Street Mass Shooting Suspects Qaadir Dukes-Hill, Nahjee Whittington Extradited Back To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The last two South Street shooting suspects are back in Philadelphia. Qaadir Dukes-Hill and Nahjee Whittington were extradited from Virginia, following their arrest last Thursday.

They’re expected to be charged with murder for the deadly mass shooting that broke out on South Street on Saturday, June 4.

Three people were killed, including an alleged gunman, and 11 were injured in that shooting.

U.S. Marshals tracked the two for five days and arrested them in Richmond.