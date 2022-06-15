ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

South Street Mass Shooting Suspects Qaadir Dukes-Hill, Nahjee Whittington Extradited Back To Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPkPD_0gBzbW6i00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The last two South Street shooting suspects are back in Philadelphia. Qaadir Dukes-Hill and Nahjee Whittington were extradited from Virginia, following their arrest last Thursday.

They’re expected to be charged with murder for the deadly mass shooting that broke out on South Street on Saturday, June 4.

Three people were killed, including an alleged gunman, and 11 were injured in that shooting.

U.S. Marshals tracked the two for five days and arrested them in Richmond.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

9 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leave 3 People Dead, 6 Others Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating nine separate shootings that killed three people and injured six others on Saturday. In Brewerytown, a male between the ages of 15 and 18 years old was shot twice and killed, police say.  The shooting happened on the 1400 block of North 27th Street. Police say the victim was shot in the upper back and lower back and pronounced dead at 12:27 p.m. A 59-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed in West Philadelphia, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 8:57 a.m. In University City, police say a 36-year-old man was shot multiple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Overnight shootings in Philadelphia leave 7 shot, 2 killed, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Father's Day weekend began with another violent night in Philadelphia as more shootings broke out across the city. Police say at least seven people were shot, two fatally, throughout the morning on Saturday. At midnight, a 23-year-old man was reportedly placed in critical condition after being shot in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Funeral Services For South Street Mass Shooting Victim Kris Minners Will Be Held Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral services for one of the victims of the South Street mass shooting will be held Friday morning. Kris Minners was one of two bystanders who was shot and killed on June 4. The youth counselor at Girard College was on South Street celebrating his 22nd birthday. Friday’s viewing and celebration of life will be held at the Mt Airy Church of God in Christ in West Oak Lane.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Spike In Women Seeking License-To-Carry Permits Comes As Philadelphia Gun Violence Continues To Rise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s gun violence is leading to an explosion of a new group of gun owners: women. More women sought out license-to-carry applications than men last year in the city. Some gun experts call it unprecedented. A group of women gun owners created a friendship after crossing paths at the Delaware Valley Sports Center in Northeast Philadelphia a few months ago. “I don’t know too many women personally who come to the gun range,” Deborah Kucowski said. Brenda Adams says when the women met, they all “hit it off really well.” The women refer to themselves as Terry’s Angels, after their gun instructor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#U S Marshals
biznewspost.com

Concealed Carry Skyrockets Among Philadelphia Women

Concealed carry is skyrocketing among Philadelphia women as the city’s crime wave continues to surge. CBS Philly reports, “Philadelphia gun violence … is leading to a sharp increase in female gun owners.”. They noted that women began flooding into concealed carry classes as crime rose last year....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 3 Women Walking Down South Philadelphia Street Brutally Attacked Unprovoked By Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brutal and unprovoked attack was caught on camera. Three women were walking along an East Passyunk sidewalk minding their own business when a man comes alongside and begins to punch them. The brutal assault happened Wednesday night on the 1200 block of Morris Street and has left the neighborhood on edge. The attacker didn’t take a thing from his victims, casually walking off when it was over. We do want to warn you that this video is difficult to watch. “I heard screaming,” a neighbor said. Three women were walking down the 1200 block of Morris Street Wednesday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Identify Firefighter Killed, 5 Others Injured After Building Collapses In Fairhill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia firefighter died after a pizza restaurant caught on fire and collapsed early Saturday morning, trapping him and five others. The city of Philadelphia identified the deceased firefighter as 51-year-old Lt. Sean Williamson. Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he was a 27-year department veteran. Williamson was most recently assigned to Ladder 18 in the Hunting Park section of the city. He leaves behind his mother and a son.  Police also identified the four other firefighters and an L&I employee injured during the incident.  Firefighters Robert Brennan Jr. and Dennis Daly are in critical but stable condition....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, police said Friday night. It happened just after 9:45 p.m. outside of a diner on Roosevelt Boulevard. Police said the man was shot once in the head and was pronounced at the scene. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

East Germantown Triple Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Another Fighting For Life: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting in East Germantown has left one man dead and another fighting for his life. Police said Friday night the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue. Police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. A 25-year-old man was also shot once in the head and was placed in “extremely critical condition” at the hospital, police said. A third victim, a 33-year-old woman, was shot once in her foot. She was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Investigators Searching For Gunman That Allegedly Carjacked Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Detectives are searching for the gunman who carjacked an off-duty Philadelphia police officer at gunpoint. The officer’s Toyota Highlander was later found on fire. The carjacking happened at 56th and Pentridge Streets in Kingsessing Friday shortly after midnight. Police say the officer was parking his vehicle when a gunman walked up, reached into the officer’s pocket for the keys and took the 2020 Toyota Highlander. As the vehicle was driving away, the officer fired seven times, hitting the driver’s side of the vehicle. It’s unknown whether the carjacker was hit. A resident didn’t want to show her face but says her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Roosevelt Expressway Periodic Lane Closures at Night in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Nighttime lane closures and traffic slowdowns will be in place periodically on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in both directions for construction on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The schedule when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel Reacts To Building Collapse That Killed City Firefighter: ‘I’m Almost Speechless’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel was emotional at a press conference on Saturday after a city firefighter was killed and five other people were injured after a building collapsed in Fairhill. Fifty one year-old Lieutenant Sean Williamson died in the building collapse after he was trapped in the rubble.   Thiel said the collapse on West Indiana Avenue is the latest incident in what has been a tragic year for the Philadelphia Fire Department.  “Because of the degree of the collapse and where Lieutenant Williamson was located in the structure, we were not able to save him,” Thiel said. “And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy