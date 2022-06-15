ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Second Probable Case Of Monkeypox Identified In Philadelphia Resident

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Philadelphia. Health officials say they were notified Tuesday that a second city resident has tested positive for the orthopoxvirus.

The case is pending CDC confirmation.

Health officials say there is no known connection to this second probable case and the case confirmed earlier this month.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health reiterates that “the overall threat remains extremely low.” They say monkeypox is much less contagious than COVID-19.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, aches and pains, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes.

Within several days, a rash develops that progresses to raised blisters that turn into scabs.

The illness usually lasts two to four weeks.

“This is primarily spread through close contact, generally by touching an infected lesion. Now, it’s interesting that even though this has been around for a long time, this is what we call a neglected tropical disease. So we don’t fully know to what extent it spreads through the respiratory route, but it does look like it has to be close contact for a prolonged period of time, unlike what we see with COVID,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti said.

