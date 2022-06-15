New England is a Nice Place to Visit But It’s Not Very Fun

Joe Biden took a tumble on Saturday morning while out for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.The president, aged 79, fell from his bike while riding up to greet members of the public at Cape Henlopen State Park, creating a mad scramble of Secret Service and press.Quickly bouncing back up, Mr Biden said: “I’m good”, adding “my foot got caught”.He said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals and had bike clips in.Sign up to our US evening newsletter here Read More Biden praises alliances with UK and Australia amid new pactBlinken dismisses GOP claim ‘White House insiders’ control Biden’s micBiden says Democrats’ climate plans could create 800,000 new jobs

DELAWARE STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO