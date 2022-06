Police in Westminster said a man who was approximately 30 to 35 years old was shot and killed Thursday in the 13900 block of Cedar Street, near Sigler Park. Officers were called to the scene at around 3:25 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They discovered a man laying in the alley “with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his face and upper body,” according to Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick.

