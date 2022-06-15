Fire breaks out at apartment building in Herkimer

Union, N.Y. — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after he nearly drowned in a public pool Friday in Broome County, troopers said. At about 12:05 p.m., emergency responders and troopers were called for the reported drowning at Highland Park in the...
UTICA, NY - One person and several pets have been displaced following a late morning fire Saturday in the city of Utica. Utica firefighters responded to the fire at 1115 Court Street shortly after 11. When they arrived they found thick smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the building.
Greene County Sherriff's Office has released more information including the identity of the dump truck driver. We told you yesterday about a tragic accident that took place in the Greene County town of Ashland, NY that claimed the life of one. We now have more information as to exactly what happened.
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
VERNON — A 27-year-old driver was ticketed and hospitalized after swerving out of traffic at Route 5 and Bleeker Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Trisha Lampson, of Clark Mills, failed to slow down for stopped traffic on Route 5 around...
ROME, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff's were called to the Rome Motel located at 8257 Turin Road in the City of Rome for reports of an assault around 12:50 Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they found a man who suffered a stab wound to his left arm. The man was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital.
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from May 29 to June 4:. Critical violations (2): A one-quart food pan each of spicy noodles, spicy broccoli, and chickpeas found in cold holding at 52 degrees, 54 degrees and 54 degrees respectively. According to the shift supervisor, the food had been there since last night’s closing. Corrected – food voluntarily discarded and replaced with food at 42 degrees from walk-in cooler.
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police out of Oneida County are trying to identify a suspect in a larceny investigation after an incident that took place at Walmart in Central square on June 9th. According to NYS police, the individual seen in the images here...
TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County are trying to locate a stolen motorcycle out of the Town of Ava and are asking for the public for help. According to police, a red 1991 Honda Nighthawk 750 motorcycle was stolen from 6018...
ROME — The residents of an apartment building on Mustang Drive in Rome were temporarily displaced Tuesday afternoon when a utility wire caught fire on the roof, according to the Rome Fire Department. Fire Chief Thomas Iacovissi said the entrance cable to the apartment building at 1000 Mustang Drive...
On Wednesday, at about 1:34 p.m., the Greene County Sheriff's Office received a report of a tandem axle dump truck that struck a vacant house at the intersection of West Settlement Road and State Route 23 in Greene.
ASHLAND - A woman is dead after a dump truck crashed into a Greene County home. The crash caused a fire that destroyed that home, a barn and the home next to it. As NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday evening, It happened on Route 23 in Ashland, across from West Settlement Road.
Oneonta, N.Y. -- Oneonta Police have arrested two brothers in connection with a Memorial Day stabbing in the city. 31-year-old Terry DeCutler of Sidney and 34-year-old Nicholas DeCutler of Unadilla are facing second degree murder charges in the death of 24-year-old Kaleb O'Neil of Oneonta. Police responded to a report...
ASHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Greene County family is displaced following Wednesday’s fatal dump truck crash in Ashland. Authorities released new information about the accident Thursday, including identifying the victim as a 37-year-old Schenectady woman. Two homes along State Route 23 have been reduced to rubble following the crash. Shane Decker and his wife lived […]
UTICA. N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been arrested on assault charges after injuring a woman’s face and ribs during a domestic dispute in the Town of Whitestown on June 6th. According to the Sheriff, on Monday, June...
UPDATE (6/16/22 3:30 p.m.) — The man killed after colliding with a vehicle on his motorized bicycle is identified as 27-year-old, Kaalar Wynn, of Syracuse, Syracuse Police say. The crash is still under investigation. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man on a motorized bicycle was killed after colliding with...
In an incident that police are calling "no accident" a New York state man has been arrested in what could have been a tragic day for a number of residents. WNYT says that paramedics were called on scene last week to find the man lying on the floor of his own home. Officials say he didn't want to leave and refused to comply, so paramedics assisted him out by carrying him. Luckily, no other people nearby suffered any injuries that day.
ILION, N.Y. – There will be a planned power outage in the village of Ilion starting at midnight on Saturday through 5 a.m. Village officials say the outage will allow crews to perform substation maintenance and make necessary repairs. Updates will be available on the village’s Facebook page.
NEW HARTFORD — Two Rome women are accused of attempting to shoplift at Boscov's at the Sangertown Square Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Hartford Police Department. Police said Gabrielle E. Laroche, 26, and Crystal L. Fowler, 35, were spotted in the store allegedly trying to conceal merchandise. The...
Comments / 0