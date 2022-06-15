ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer, NY

Fire breaks out at apartment building in Herkimer

WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters were able to quickly put out a fire...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

Court St. fire leaves resident and several pets homeless

UTICA, NY - One person and several pets have been displaced following a late morning fire Saturday in the city of Utica. Utica firefighters responded to the fire at 1115 Court Street shortly after 11. When they arrived they found thick smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the building.
UTICA, NY
Herkimer, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Herkimer, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police reports recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clark Mills driver ticketed in Vernon traffic incident

VERNON — A 27-year-old driver was ticketed and hospitalized after swerving out of traffic at Route 5 and Bleeker Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Trisha Lampson, of Clark Mills, failed to slow down for stopped traffic on Route 5 around...
VERNON, NY
WKTV

Pennsylvania woman charged after stabbing man

ROME, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff's were called to the Rome Motel located at 8257 Turin Road in the City of Rome for reports of an assault around 12:50 Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they found a man who suffered a stab wound to his left arm. The man was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Restaurant inspections: Hot/cold food holding and sanitation violations cause 1 failure

Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from May 29 to June 4:. Critical violations (2): A one-quart food pan each of spicy noodles, spicy broccoli, and chickpeas found in cold holding at 52 degrees, 54 degrees and 54 degrees respectively. According to the shift supervisor, the food had been there since last night’s closing. Corrected – food voluntarily discarded and replaced with food at 42 degrees from walk-in cooler.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

NYS Police looking for stolen motorcycle out of AVA, NY

TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County are trying to locate a stolen motorcycle out of the Town of Ava and are asking for the public for help. According to police, a red 1991 Honda Nighthawk 750 motorcycle was stolen from 6018...
AVA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utility wire catches roof on fire at Mustang Drive apartments

ROME — The residents of an apartment building on Mustang Drive in Rome were temporarily displaced Tuesday afternoon when a utility wire caught fire on the roof, according to the Rome Fire Department. Fire Chief Thomas Iacovissi said the entrance cable to the apartment building at 1000 Mustang Drive...
ROME, NY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Truck driver dead, homes destroyed in Greene County crash

ASHLAND - A woman is dead after a dump truck crashed into a Greene County home. The crash caused a fire that destroyed that home, a barn and the home next to it. As NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday evening, It happened on Route 23 in Ashland, across from West Settlement Road.
WKTV

Oneonta Police make arrest in Memorial Day murder

Oneonta, N.Y. -- Oneonta Police have arrested two brothers in connection with a Memorial Day stabbing in the city. 31-year-old Terry DeCutler of Sidney and 34-year-old Nicholas DeCutler of Unadilla are facing second degree murder charges in the death of 24-year-old Kaleb O'Neil of Oneonta. Police responded to a report...
ONEONTA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Homeowners displaced, lose pets after fatal Greene County crash

ASHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Greene County family is displaced following Wednesday’s fatal dump truck crash in Ashland. Authorities released new information about the accident Thursday, including identifying the victim as a 37-year-old Schenectady woman. Two homes along State Route 23 have been reduced to rubble following the crash. Shane Decker and his wife lived […]
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man charged with assault after injuring woman in domestic dispute

UTICA. N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been arrested on assault charges after injuring a woman’s face and ribs during a domestic dispute in the Town of Whitestown on June 6th. According to the Sheriff, on Monday, June...
UTICA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Releasing Gas in Neighborhood

In an incident that police are calling "no accident" a New York state man has been arrested in what could have been a tragic day for a number of residents. WNYT says that paramedics were called on scene last week to find the man lying on the floor of his own home. Officials say he didn't want to leave and refused to comply, so paramedics assisted him out by carrying him. Luckily, no other people nearby suffered any injuries that day.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome pair charged with grand larceny in alleged shoplifting incident at Boscov's

NEW HARTFORD — Two Rome women are accused of attempting to shoplift at Boscov's at the Sangertown Square Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Hartford Police Department. Police said Gabrielle E. Laroche, 26, and Crystal L. Fowler, 35, were spotted in the store allegedly trying to conceal merchandise. The...

