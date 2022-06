COMBATING CRIME: We know that we have far too much crime in this community. We often talk about all of the programs that we are implementing for youth and how we’re investing in our police department to ensure they are able to do the best job possible to keep our streets safe. However, that’s not all we are doing. We recently launched our Neighborhood Improvement Initiative – which focuses on six select neighborhood areas that have been negatively impacted by violent crime and could benefit tremendously from being better connected to community resources and services.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO