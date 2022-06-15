ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Day, OR

▶️ Proof every vote counts: Eastern Oregon bond measure ends in tie

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery vote matters. And here’s proof from Eastern Oregon. A $4 million bond measure to build a new pool in John...

centraloregondaily.com

Lets Go Brandon!!
3d ago

It’s time to vote in someone that will consider ALL of Oregon!! We are not giving up our state to “greater Idaho”, and we want someone that is Republican. That simple. Anyone else and it’s a LIE!!

4
#Eastern Oregon#Election Local#Proof
