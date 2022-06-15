▶️ Proof every vote counts: Eastern Oregon bond measure ends in tie
Every vote matters. And here’s proof from Eastern Oregon. A $4 million bond measure to build a new pool in John...centraloregondaily.com
Every vote matters. And here’s proof from Eastern Oregon. A $4 million bond measure to build a new pool in John...centraloregondaily.com
It’s time to vote in someone that will consider ALL of Oregon!! We are not giving up our state to “greater Idaho”, and we want someone that is Republican. That simple. Anyone else and it’s a LIE!!
Comments / 6