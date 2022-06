For the first time, a gallon of regular gas now costs $5 on average nationwide. That's bad news for businesses, on many accounts. The record is hardly a surprise, as gas prices have been rising steadily for more than a year. The cost of a barrel of oil is more than $120, nearly double the price in August 2021, according to data from the American Automobile Association. A tight global supply chain--in part tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine--and increased demand have caused the national average to surge more than 15¢ in the past week and more than 58¢ in the past month.

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO