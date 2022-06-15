ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox, PA

New Course: Volleyball Standout Alyssa Weaver Discovers New Love of Running, Wins Age Group in Her First Trail Race

By Mike Kilroy
D9Sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Alyssa Weaver stood at the starting line of the Into the Woods 5 Miler at Asbury Nature Center in Erie and wondered what she was getting herself into. Her heart was pounding — the recent Keystone High School graduate had never run a trail race before. In...

d9sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Longtime Coaches Continue Basketball Camp for Kids at Edinboro University

Faces certainly change at summer basketball camps over the years, but at Edinboro University, one constant remains. For over thirty years, two local coaches have served as instructors at the youth summer basketball camp. Terry Thompson has been a fixture on the local sidelines in Erie County, and he was...
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

32nd annual Thurston Classic gets underway

The lights of the Thurston Classic glowed brightly on June 16. The 32nd annual hot air balloon festival put on quite a show in Meadville. As part of the opening of the showcase, multiple balloons are partially filled, but still grounded until dark. Then, the fun begins. The show lighting up the night sky, all […]
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Great Race Comes to Erie Monday

The Great Race will stop in Erie on Monday, bringing more than 130 vintage, antique and collector cars to the area, according to the Erie Sports Commission. The race has not stopped in Erie since 1988. The cars and their drivers will be parked on State St. near Perry Square...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knox, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Erie, PA
City
Wood, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Gainey wants Pittsburgh healthcare giants to pitch into the city budget. In Erie, they already do.

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in the process of conducting private talks with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network leaders in an effort to get the hospital giants to “pay their fair share” to the city. While Pittsburgh officials have wrestled with the issue for decades, they need only look about 100 miles north for an example of what a solution can look like.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Erie and PA remind residents of dog license laws

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania and the City of Erie are reminding pet owners that dogs must be licensed. The requirement goes back to Act 225 of 1982 which states: “… on or before January 1 of each year, the owner of any dog, three months of age or older, except as hereinafter provided, shall apply to […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Storms Bring Down Trees, Wires Across Northwestern Pennsylvania

Storms moving through northwestern Pennsylvania brought down trees and wires Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Fry Rd. near Old State Rd. in Franklin Township to clear away debris from the trees. There was also a downed power line. In Union City, tree limbs and a power line fell on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PennDOT: Rt. 6N bridge replacement rescheduled

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Route 6N bridge replacement project has been rescheduled. PennDOT announced Thursday that the project to replace the twin pipes that carry Route 6N over Marsh Run in Conneaut Township, Erie County has been rescheduled to July 11, weather permitting. The project is expected to be completed by September 2. The bridge is located […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#New Course#Trail#Marathon#Big Hill#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Eyt#Keystone High School#Union A C#D9sports Com
erienewsnow.com

Phase One of Erie High Renovation Nears Completion

Classrooms and the front of the building, are receiving much needed attention. The Executive Director of Operations for the Erie School District Neal Brokman, told Erie News Now, "they probably have about 20 classrooms left and it will be finished by the start of the school year." The biggest change...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Nurse in Heart Failure after Giving Birth to Twins

A new mom from Warren who now lives in Jamestown, New York, went into heart failure and now needs a new heart after giving birth to twin girls. Erie News Now first brought you the story last month. Christi Carson's stepdad, Mark Woody, says the babies - Isla and Arabella...
JAMESTOWN, NY
eriereader.com

Erie Is All Over Oliver's for Summer Fun

Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry sure could fill a vessel in his prime. On his way to the Battle of Lake Erie in 1813, he packed 540 crew members, 15 long guns, and 39 carronades onto nine warships — he came back a champion, so it was well worth the weight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wnynewsnow.com

Drivers Seek Cheaper Gas Prices at Seneca Nation Reservation

IRVING, NY (Erie News Now) – In his 44 years of trucking, Kenneth Fusilier has never seen gas prices this high. “It’s impacting me economically, because it eats into my profits,” said Fusilier. “You’re not getting enough fuel surcharges to make up for it.”. As...
WIBX 950

Blood Arrested in Chautauqua County; Frewsburg Man Charged After Alleged Threats

Frewsburg Man Arrested After Alleged Domestic Threat. A Chautauqua County man is under arrest following a domestic argument. Troopers were called to a home in the hamlet of Frewsburg for a report of an argument. According to a written release from the New York State Police the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Joseph Herzog of Frewsburg, allegedly "threatened to kill the victim several times."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Survivors Of Fatal Sherman Fire Returning Home Thursday Night

SHERMAN – Two children who suffered burns in a fatal Sherman fire earlier this year will be welcomed home Thursday night, after spending months in the hospital. Hundreds are expected to line Main Street in Sherman to welcome home Miles and Elliye Mae Taylor, who narrowly escaped flames during a January fire at their West Main Street home.
SHERMAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Downed Trees and Power Lines keep Erie County fire departments Busy Thursday

Fire departments stayed busy in Erie County as strong winds and storms moved through the area Thursday afternoon. In Union City, a downed power line just across the street from the United Methodist Church. Tree limbs and the power line fell on a truck after wicked winds ripped through. This was only the first of several calls for the Union City Fire Department.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Erie The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canadohta Lake, or 21 miles northeast of Meadville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Corry, Union City, Waterford, Canadohta Lake, Lincolnville, Mill Village, Spartansburg and Elgin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Keeping your Energy Bill Down, while Keeping your Home Cool

The heat is on, but keeping cool comes with a cost. The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) alerted consumers to a sharp increase in energy rates going into effect earlier this month, meaning energy prices for Penelec are up about 35%. “We can't control the weather, and you'll be flirting with...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver pinned after car hit tree in Albion overnight

One person is seriously injured following a one-car accident in Albion Monday night. That accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Meadville Road and Route 18 in Elk Township. According to State Police, when they arrived on scene they found a car that had struck a tree, pinning the driver inside. First […]
ALBION, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy