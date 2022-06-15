New Course: Volleyball Standout Alyssa Weaver Discovers New Love of Running, Wins Age Group in Her First Trail Race

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Erie The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canadohta Lake, or 21 miles northeast of Meadville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Corry, Union City, Waterford, Canadohta Lake, Lincolnville, Mill Village, Spartansburg and Elgin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO