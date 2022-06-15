ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Impact Of Governor DeSantis’ Tikvah Speech

queensjewishlink.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the same day that New York Governor Kathy Hochul reaffirmed her stance against anti-Semitism and BDS at the American Jewish Committee’s Global Forum on the Upper East Side, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also appeared in the news for his attendance at a different Jewish event, but in a negative...

queensjewishlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Protect Floridians From the Effects of “Biden’s Border Crisis”

Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wfsu.org

The NRA's influential Florida lobbyist, Marion Hammer, is retiring

Marion Hammer, a fierce gun-rights advocate whose career spanned almost half a century, is retiring from her post as the Florida lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, the organization announced Thursday. Hammer, 83, successfully shepherded a host of measures that helped to earn Florida the “Gunshine State” moniker and made...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida tops 74,000 COVID-19 weekly cases

TALLAHASSEE  - Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10 through Thursday, slightly lower than the 74,401 reported cases the previous week. Those numbers are the highest totals during the past 10 weeks. For example, the state had 15,604 reported cases during the week that started April 8 and 20,784 cases the following week, according to the Department of Health data. The numbers of cases have increased as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. The report Friday also showed that at least 75,096 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since early 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Engineer wages primary challenge against Byron Donalds

Jim Huff has worked 14 years for the Army Corps of Engineers in civilian capacities. In his work with the Army Corps of Engineers, Charlotte County Republican Jim Huff seeks solutions to complicated problems. He is disappointed Congress doesn’t seem to take that approach. Now he’s resigned his position...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Brad Hoylman
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elliott Abrams
The Staten Island Advance

N.Y. June 2022 primary election: A voter’s guide to the statewide races

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Early voting for the June primary is set to begin Saturday, June 18 and run through Sunday, June 26. Primary Day is Tuesday, June 28. Staten Islanders will be voting in the Democratic and Republican races for governor, the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, the Democratic race for the 61st State Assembly seat and the Republican race for the 63rd State Assembly seat for the June primary.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rudy Giuliani Campaigns for Son Andrew in State Governor Race

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is campaigning for his son Andrew who is a Republican candidate for State Governor. While Andrew was not in attendance at Rec Park in Binghamton, Rudy is showing support for his son in his run for governor. Giuliani spoke on the current state of politics in New York and his son's plans to help fix crime in the state.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Education#Economy#Jewish Leadership#Politics State#Politics Governor#Bds#Global Forum#Republican#The Tikvah Fund#Western#Chelsea Piers
CBS New York

New Siena poll puts Gov. Kathy Hochul's job approval at 41 percent

NEW YORK -- With New York's gubernatorial primaries just around the corner, there is good news and bad news for Gov. Kathy Hochul.More than three quarters of New Yorkers think her new law requiring a permit to get a semi-automatic weapon will be good for the state, according to a new poll.But the poll by the Siena College Research Institute puts the governor's job approval at 41 percent positive and 52 percent negative.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, crime appears to be the biggest concern.READ MORE: News of possible delay to congestion pricing emerges from spirited New York governor Democratic primary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ballotpedia News

New York court overturns state Assembly map for 2024; rules existing boundaries be used for this year’s elections

An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
nassauillustrated.com

Proud Boys Parade In Nassau County Once More

Members of an all-male extremist group stepped out again on Saturday, May 21, drawing criticism from neighbors and from many local leaders. A group of as many as 20 men dressed as Proud Boys, i.e. wearing and bearing a combination of the hate group’s signature outfits and slogans, paraded through Rockville Centre in Nassau County, possibly in response to results of school board elections in late May. The ‘Western Chauvinist’ group was accompanied by a large yellow pickup truck bearing a sign that reads “Law And Order,” a sight that witnesses of prior marches have often recalled.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy