The Impact Of Governor DeSantis’ Tikvah Speech

On the same day that New York Governor Kathy Hochul reaffirmed her stance against anti-Semitism and BDS at the American Jewish Committee’s Global Forum on the Upper East Side, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also appeared in the news for his attendance at a different Jewish event, but in a negative...
Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.
After years of legislative battles about the issue, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces a decision about whether to approve revamping the state’s alimony laws. The Legislature on Friday sent a contentious alimony bill (SB 1796) to DeSantis, along with numerous other bills that passed during the
The White House and the state of Florida are duking it out on a national stage over the access to vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years old. The vaccine just got approved by the FDA Friday and is already shipping out to all states, with one exception: Florida.
NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Holtzman, who was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress when she won a House seat in 1972 at age 31 and went on to serve as Brooklyn district attorney and New York City comptroller, is joining the crowded field of Democrats seeking to represent a newly drawn congressional district spanning parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Marion Hammer, a fierce gun-rights advocate whose career spanned almost half a century, is retiring from her post as the Florida lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, the organization announced Thursday. Hammer, 83, successfully shepherded a host of measures that helped to earn Florida the “Gunshine State” moniker and made...
The much-awaited Florida primary elections are coming up, and the mail-in ballots will be a little different this year. Take the time to prepare for the Florida Primary elections with these tips:. The Florida primary elections on August 23rd will decide which candidates will be on the general election ballot...
TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10 through Thursday, slightly lower than the 74,401 reported cases the previous week. Those numbers are the highest totals during the past 10 weeks. For example, the state had 15,604 reported cases during the week that started April 8 and 20,784 cases the following week, according to the Department of Health data. The numbers of cases have increased as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. The report Friday also showed that at least 75,096 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since early 2020.
Jim Huff has worked 14 years for the Army Corps of Engineers in civilian capacities. In his work with the Army Corps of Engineers, Charlotte County Republican Jim Huff seeks solutions to complicated problems. He is disappointed Congress doesn’t seem to take that approach. Now he’s resigned his position...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Early voting for the June primary is set to begin Saturday, June 18 and run through Sunday, June 26. Primary Day is Tuesday, June 28. Staten Islanders will be voting in the Democratic and Republican races for governor, the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, the Democratic race for the 61st State Assembly seat and the Republican race for the 63rd State Assembly seat for the June primary.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is campaigning for his son Andrew who is a Republican candidate for State Governor. While Andrew was not in attendance at Rec Park in Binghamton, Rudy is showing support for his son in his run for governor. Giuliani spoke on the current state of politics in New York and his son's plans to help fix crime in the state.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida’s specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making...
The force will be led by a former Marine Lt. Colonel. Following the announcement on June 15 that Florida's State Guard has been reinstated, Governor Ron DeSantis has invited more Floridians to apply to join the force.
NEW YORK -- With New York's gubernatorial primaries just around the corner, there is good news and bad news for Gov. Kathy Hochul.More than three quarters of New Yorkers think her new law requiring a permit to get a semi-automatic weapon will be good for the state, according to a new poll.But the poll by the Siena College Research Institute puts the governor's job approval at 41 percent positive and 52 percent negative.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, crime appears to be the biggest concern.READ MORE: News of possible delay to congestion pricing emerges from spirited New York governor Democratic primary...
An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is delaying by more than three years the opening of a campus in central Florida to which 2,000 workers were being relocated from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. Despite being targeted in recent...
Members of an all-male extremist group stepped out again on Saturday, May 21, drawing criticism from neighbors and from many local leaders. A group of as many as 20 men dressed as Proud Boys, i.e. wearing and bearing a combination of the hate group’s signature outfits and slogans, paraded through Rockville Centre in Nassau County, possibly in response to results of school board elections in late May. The ‘Western Chauvinist’ group was accompanied by a large yellow pickup truck bearing a sign that reads “Law And Order,” a sight that witnesses of prior marches have often recalled.
A federal judge has rejected an attempt by Florida lawmakers to limit contributions to political committees supporting ballot initiatives, saying it violates the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor issued an 18-page ruling Wednesday that included a permanent injunction against the $3,000 contribution limit, which passed in 2021 and...
Stop the chop — that's the slogan from a Brooklyn city councilmember who wants to ban tourists and the ultra-wealthy from hopping on helicopters that take off from New York City’s heliports. It has become yet another chapter in the tug of war between people complaining about the...
