The 77th Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks will be held at Parsons Stadium in Springdale beginning June 22nd and running through June 25th. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at the Rodeo of the Ozarks website. Tickets vary in price with the lowest price being $10 for children $15 for adults and the best seats in the house (Behind Chutes) going for $40.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO