A Tribute To Rabbi Pinchas Stolper: An ‘Av,’ Pioneer, And Visionary In Kiruv

LGBTQ+ people have always existed, although they have largely been erased from historical narratives and even forced to participate in their own erasure. This is true of American politics, where the 20th century saw numerous gay and lesbian individuals participating at the highest levels of power, yet almost wholly effaced from the telling of our nation’s history. In the new book Secret City, historian James Kirchick attempts to inscribe into the historical record the homosexual men and women who have served and contributed to their country in Washington DC, throughout the 20th century.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO