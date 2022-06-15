A Tribute To Rabbi Pinchas Stolper: An ‘Av,’ Pioneer, And Visionary In Kiruv

Today, Vox and Capital B, a local-national nonprofit news organization centering Black voices, announced a new editorial initiative examining the history, significance, and impact of Juneteenth. The effort highlights and explores how all Americans ought to observe the historical celebration, which marks the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they were free from the institution of slavery, almost two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The effort will illuminate a central question: What does it mean to celebrate the end of slavery — and what truths about Black freedom does it expose? As we approach the first anniversary of the creation of the federal holiday, Vox and Capital B explore how Juneteenth can serve as a moment for reflection, reckoning, and a celebration of freedom.
