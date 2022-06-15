ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A Tribute To Rabbi Pinchas Stolper: An ‘Av,’ Pioneer, And Visionary In Kiruv

A kosher fish is halachically defined by its ability to swim upstream against the tide. Rabbi Pinchas Stolper z”l swam upstream throughout his life, but no more so than as the Founding Director of NCSY. Rabbi Stolper developed, pioneered, and engaged in kiruv beginning in the early 1960s, when the Orthodox...

The Conversation U.S.

Shavuot: A Jewish holiday of renewing commitment to God

The festival of Shavuot, marked this year on June 5 and 6, celebrates the biblical story of God revealing Torah – Jewish scriptures and teachings – to the Israelites at Mount Sinai. This gift, and the observance of Torah’s principles, is at the core of the Jews’ relationship with God, referred to as the “covenant.”
RELIGION
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Secret City: behind the untold gay history of DC politics

LGBTQ+ people have always existed, although they have largely been erased from historical narratives and even forced to participate in their own erasure. This is true of American politics, where the 20th century saw numerous gay and lesbian individuals participating at the highest levels of power, yet almost wholly effaced from the telling of our nation’s history. In the new book Secret City, historian James Kirchick attempts to inscribe into the historical record the homosexual men and women who have served and contributed to their country in Washington DC, throughout the 20th century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

California in crisis, Newsom focused on slavery reparations

California is infested with violent crime, failing schools, America's highest gasoline prices (approaching $10.00 per gallon in points north!), and a 1,200-year-record drought. Al fresco vagrants, too many of them mentally ill and/or addicted to drugs and alcohol, populate ramshackle tent cities that breed lawlessness, squalor, and chaos. Rampant wildfires literally burn the Golden State to a crisp and pump its skies full of carbon dioxide – a poison worse than cyanide, according to the high priests in the Church of the Green New Deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

How Healthy Spirituality and Religious Fundamentalism Differ

Fundamentalist leaders often instill self-doubt via the doctrine of total depravity, endorse authoritarianism, and promote scriptural literalism. Healthy spirituality promotes a consensual, individualized spiritual journey and balances faith with reason. Although corruption within religious institutions is common knowledge, rarely do we get around to discussing how religious abuse can overlap...
RELIGION
nonprofitquarterly.org

Freeing Ourselves from Colonial, White Savior Models of Philanthropy

The uprisings for racial justice in 2020 forced many in our society to reckon with the role they play in perpetuating the violent, destructive forces of racism and anti-Blackness. As a Black woman who grew up in South Africa under the ravages of apartheid and who now works as a...
ADVOCACY
Black Enterprise

The Life of Mary McLeod Bethune in Development by A Dollar Fifty Productions LLC

Mary McLeod Bethune was an advisor to four presidents, pivotal in establishing the National Council of Negro Women and a leader in the National Youth Council. The script highlights how Bethune overcomes the rejection of being a missionary in Africa due to racism to find renewed purpose in a Florida coastal railroad town in the 1900s, leading to her being one of the most celebrated heroes of American history, according to a press release.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

COVID in Black and white: A Juneteenth reflection – commentary

“When white folks catch a cold, Black folks get pneumonia.” We’ve known this old adage for years but never before did it strike so close to home as it did last month when COVID finally caught up with our interracial family. First, a little background. Since the global pandemic began in March of 2020, my […] The post COVID in Black and white: A Juneteenth reflection – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

Vox and Capital B announce partnership for a new editorial initiative examining Juneteenth

Today, Vox and Capital B, a local-national nonprofit news organization centering Black voices, announced a new editorial initiative examining the history, significance, and impact of Juneteenth. The effort highlights and explores how all Americans ought to observe the historical celebration, which marks the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they were free from the institution of slavery, almost two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The effort will illuminate a central question: What does it mean to celebrate the end of slavery — and what truths about Black freedom does it expose? As we approach the first anniversary of the creation of the federal holiday, Vox and Capital B explore how Juneteenth can serve as a moment for reflection, reckoning, and a celebration of freedom.
GALVESTON, TX

