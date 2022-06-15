Roger Clemens’ son Kody makes unexpected MLB pitching debut against White Sox

A Clemens took the mound on Wednesday, and unfortunately for the Tigers it wasn’t Roger.

Instead, it was Roger Clemens’ son, Kody, a rookie utilityman for Detroit, who made his unexpected Major League pitching debut. The White Sox were up 11-0 when Clemens entered in the top of the eighth inning of the Wednesday afternoon game.

Kody Clemens made his MLB pitching debut and didn’t quite live up to his father Roger’s ‘Rocket’ nickname. AP Photo

The 26-year-old rookie gave up four hits, a walk, and an earned run in an inning of work for the Tigers.

Among them were a double by Jose Abreu, followed by a single from Yoan Moncada to score a run. Clemens did settle down, though, allowing another single and a walk but no more runs.

Clemens was pulled for catcher Tucker Barnhart to open the ninth and moved to left field to finish out the 13-0 loss.

A Houston native, Clemens normally plays second base, third base and outfield. He failed to live up to his father’s hard-throwing reputation, though, topping out at 49.7 MPH while throwing 10 strikes among his 16 pitches.

Clemens has had a rough start to his major league career , hitting just .087 with an on-base percentage of .160 and slugging .087. Now he adds a 9.00 ERA.