Hillsboro, OH

Shockers rock Hillsboro, 16-1

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago

HILLSBORO — The Shockers’ bats barreled a lot of baseballs, their two pitchers brought the added heat, and Post 142 had its way with host Hillsboro.

That’s because, on Tuesday evening at Hillsboro’s Shaffer Park, the Shockers simply scorched Post 129 by a count of 16-1 —in an SCOL American Legion Baseball bout and underneath a blazing sun.

Both teams stood tied 1-1 with a third-inning run apiece, but the Waverly-based unit erupted from there —amassing the final 15 runs, with five in the fourth followed by a pair in the fifth and the remainder in the sixth.

That remainder ended up being half (eight) of their 16, as they sent a dozen batters to the plate in the inning —which ended up being the final because of the 10-run mercy rule.

The Shockers, now 2-0 in the SCOL prior to Wednesday night’s road show at Portsmouth Post 23, raised their overall mark to 5-3.

Two Shockers split the pitching duties —Alex Boles for the first three innings and Roger Woodruff with the final three, as Boles picked up the win while allowing an unearned Hillsboro run on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts.

Woodruff went the final three for two fourth-inning walks and three sixth-inning singles which loaded the bases, but he struck out seven —including for all three outs in the fifth and sixth.

Boles saw 14 hitters and Woodruff 13, as Woodruff retired the side 1-2-3 in the fifth.

Boles gave up a two-out single and a walk in the first, but stranded runners at first and second —as Hillsboro had the second-stanza leadoff batter reach base on an error.

Boles left him at second after he stole a base, as the hosts combined a one-out walk and another Shocker error for their third-frame unearned run.

Offensively, Waverly went off for 14 hits —scoring first in the third when Peyton Harris had a single, Hunter Edwards reached on an E-1, and Jase Hurd had an RBI-single.

Ben Nichols of Zane Trace tallied a game-high four hits to lead the Shockers’ attack —including an RBI-single in the fourth, and a bases-clearing three-run double in the sixth.

Nichols scored the 16th and final Shocker point —on Weston Roop’s RBI-double that followed his highlight at-bat.

Harris, L.T. Jordan and Dax Estep all had two hits apiece, with Jordan and Estep amounting three RBI.

Woodruff, Hurd and Zane Trace’s Tre Edler added singles as well.

Tra Swayne of Piketon scored a game-high three runs —on two walks and finally a hit by a pitch.

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

 

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

