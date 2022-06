For 34 years, the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has honored women with their annual Breakfast for M’Lady Event. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event was known as Awards for M’Lady. Five women were honored virtually on May 7, at 3 p.m. with Community Merit Awards for their service to their communities in Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance counties and Mecklenburg County, Va.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO