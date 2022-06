Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed legislation extending protections to family farms and ranches who are subject to eminent domain actions. The bill would require any energy company wishing to use eminent domain to seize land for any construction to pay 150% of the fair market value for use of the land. The law previously allowed the companies to build on privately owned land if it was found to be “for the greater good of the public.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO