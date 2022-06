MANISTEE — The Old Kirke Museum will open for another season, starting in July. The museum is set to be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month from July to October. It also will be open Thursday mornings in July and August before the weekly 10 a.m. event, "First Person Stories and Songs" speakers series.

