Idris Elba wows in blue suit as he packs on the PDA with glamorous wife Sabrina at glitzy fashion party - amid claims he's BACK in contention for James Bond role

Idris Elba looked smitten with wife Sabrina as they attended the Christian Louboutin Walk A Mile In My Shoes event in London on Wednesday,

The actor, 49, was smitten with Sabrina, 32, as they cosied up for a kiss, amid claims he is back in contention for the James Bond role.

The Luther star wowed in a pastel blue boiler suit and white trainers.

PDA: Idris Elba looked smitten with wife Sabrina as they attended the Christian Louboutin Walk A Mile In My Shoes event in London on Wednesday

Sabrina flashed her abs in a strapless white gown with racy cut-outs.

She wore her tresses sleek and straight and sported a rich palette of make-up.

Also in attendance for the party was model Leomie Anderson, who put on an extremely leggy display in a skimpy nude corset top and a leather mini skirt.

The fashion star posed up a storm with Neelam Gill at the fashion party.

Cute: The actor, 49, was smitten with Sabrina, 32, as they cosied up for a kiss, amid claims he is back in contention for the James Bond role

Toned: Sabrina flashed her abs in a strapless white gown with racy cut-outs

Happy couple: The stars cosied up for some romantic snaps

Yay: They were joined by Christian Louboutin for a fun snap

Having fun? The stars larked around for the cameras

Off they go! Following the fashion party, Idris and Sabrina were spotted leaving the swanky fashion event together

Maya Henry, who recent split from singer Liam Payne, slipped into a fun polka dot midi dress with a plunging front.

The brunette beauty accessorised her outfit with matching platform heels and a white handbag as she enjoyed the night out with pal Vas J Morgan.

This comes as Idris is reportedly in talks once again to star in the lead role in the James Bond films.

The actor was confirmed as being 'part of the conversation' to be the next 007 by the blockbuster franchise's producer Barbara Broccoli, 61, earlier this year.

Stunning: Sabrina stunned in her revealing black gown as she headed home with her husband

Beautiful: The couple certainly made for a picture-perfect pair as they headed home following the party together

Wow: Model Leomie Anderson wowed as she attended the bash

Models: Neelam Gill joined Leomie for a fun snap

Sensational: Following the party, Leomie and Neelam were spotted leaving the bash together

Standing out: The pair certainly made for a glamorous duo as they exited the fashion party together

Busty: Maya Henry, who recent split from singer Liam Payne, slipped into a fun polka dot dress with a plunging front

Gorgeous: The dress perfectly highlighted her svelte physique as she exited the bash

Glam: Maya teamed her dress with chunky black platform heels and a white handbag

Off she goes! She made for a glamorous sight as she left the party

He had previously ditched the idea of playing the spy and discussed the idea of playing a villain instead, but he is again being considered after he ranked highly in market research, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication: 'Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond’s story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist.

'However, talks surrounding him playing the lead have started again as producers realised how popular he would be after carrying out secret market research.

'He ranked highly among the diverse group of movie buffs invited to participate in it.

Bye! Maya was seen leaving the party with her pal Vas J Morgan, with the pair jumping into a waiting taxi together

Suave: Actor Luke Evans also cut a dapper figure as he exited the party

New role? This comes as Idris is reportedly in talks once again to star in the lead role in the James Bond films (pictured in October)

No more: Idris had been one of the favourites to take over the role of James Bond now that Daniel Craig has stepped down (pictured in No Time To Die)

'They didn’t want to see him as a nemesis — they want him as the hero.'

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Idris for comment.

It comes after James Bond producer Barbara admitted it will take a long time to choose Daniel Craig's 007 replacement.

The filmmaker insisted it's not as easy as picking an actor to take on the iconic role of the suave spy.

Speaking to Variety, Barbara said: 'It’s a big decision.

'It’s not just casting a role. It’s about a whole rethink about where we’re going.'

Confirmed: Idris was confirmed as being 'part of the conversation' to be the next 007 by the blockbuster franchise's producer Barbara Broccoli, 61, earlier this year (pictured 2019)

Earlier this year, the blockbuster franchise's producer confirmed Idris Elba was 'part of the conversation' to be the next 007.

Idris has long been mooted as a possible successor to Daniel, and Barbara is aware that the Luther actor would be a popular choice for the iconic part.

She told Deadline's Crew Call podcast: 'Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor. And, you know, it's been a part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.'

Barbara added that there is no rush from Bond bosses to name the actor as they want to let the cast and crew savour the Craig's final movie No Time To Die.

She said: 'I think we have decided that until No Time To Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we've all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.'

It was previously reported that Idris was in 'early' talks to play a Bond villain.

A source claimed to The Sun: 'Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him, if he wants it.

'He won’t be the title character, but they do recognise the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next instalment.

'It is still very early days for the conversations but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain.'

Other names linked to the role of the MI-6 agent include Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Richard Madden.

Could it be them? Bond bosses are in the midst of looking for a replacement, with the likes of Tom Hiddleston [R] and Idris Elba [L] tipped to play 007 next