A man who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spiderman” free soloed the Devon Tower, the tallest building in the state, in downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning. Maison Des Champs, a 23-year-old finance student at the University of Nevada claims that he climbs buildings to bring attention to pro-life issues. Having recently scaled the New York Times building and San Francisco’s Salesforce Tower, Des Champs has now been arrested on two counts of trespassing and one count of resisting a police investigation in the last month and a half.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO